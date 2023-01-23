Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
Bruce Boudreau says Canucks' coaching drama impacted players
Bruce Boudreau, who was fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, said the speculation about his job impacted the performance of his players.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip
EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should Trade for Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun
The Winnipeg Jets will be buyers at the trade deadline. However, when most people assume it will be for a forward, it should be for a defenseman, and here’s why Jakob Chychrun fits the bill. He plays the right side where the Jets lack depth on a defensive group that still needs bolstering.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
