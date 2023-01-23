Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Maureen Steward Davidson Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Maureen Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo. The family will host a time of visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service...
koxe.com
Julie Gay Clark, 72, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Cheryl Charlene Kramer, 78
Cheryl Charlene Kramer was called home on January 24, 2023 in Early, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Kansas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Cheryl was born on February 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas to...
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
koxe.com
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:20 pm to 2:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. The service follows at 2:00 pm with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Rachel “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge, 58
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
koxe.com
Beverly King, 69, of Rochelle
Beverly King, 69 of Rochelle, Texas passed away on January 23, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral service is Thursday, January 26, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.
koxe.com
Bobby Thompson, 83
Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
koxe.com
Donna “Nana” Alexander, 79, of Early
Donna “Nana” Alexander, age 79, of Early, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene. Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Early Church with Pastor Donnie Pinkston officiating; a private burial will be held at a later date.
koxe.com
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
koxe.com
Carol Louann Hall, 87, of Brady
Carol Louann Hall, age 87, of Brady, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Menard. Louann was born October 16, 1935, in Brady to Maurice Estes Kidd and Lavada (Wood) Kidd. She grew up in Brady and graduated from Brady High School. She received her undergraduate degree and her master’s degree from Angelo State University in San Angelo. She married Billy James Hall on November 19, 1954, in Brady. She taught school in Iraan Sheffield I.S.D. from 1963 to 1986. In 1986 she moved to Brady, where she taught and took care of the audio-visual media at the Brady I.S.D. until she retired. She enjoyed genealogy and devoted hundreds of hours helping document McCulloch County cemeteries. She loved horses and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She owned and operated Texas Treasure Antique Mall and attended the Methodist Church.
koxe.com
Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit Accepting Entries This Weekend
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 27th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2023 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 4, 2023.
koxe.com
George Benton, 76, of Bangs
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Calendar 1/24 – 1/28
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
colemantoday.com
Central Texas Communities Continue Work Developing Heritage Tourism in this Region
Thirty-three representatives and four representatives on Zoom gathered in the main building at the Texas Ranger Motel last Tuesday to advance the mission of the Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership. That mission is twofold: to conserve and interpret sites important to the history of the band of Comanches that controlled this region for almost two centuries as well as create economic opportunities through heritage and ecotourism in this region.
San Angelo LIVE!
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
brownwoodnews.com
TSTC to return property to City in first move of potential health department relocation
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property located at 305 Booker, what was formerly the site of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, from Texas State Technical College. The hope is former the site will become the new home of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.
Comments / 0