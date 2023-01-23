Carol Louann Hall, age 87, of Brady, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Menard. Louann was born October 16, 1935, in Brady to Maurice Estes Kidd and Lavada (Wood) Kidd. She grew up in Brady and graduated from Brady High School. She received her undergraduate degree and her master’s degree from Angelo State University in San Angelo. She married Billy James Hall on November 19, 1954, in Brady. She taught school in Iraan Sheffield I.S.D. from 1963 to 1986. In 1986 she moved to Brady, where she taught and took care of the audio-visual media at the Brady I.S.D. until she retired. She enjoyed genealogy and devoted hundreds of hours helping document McCulloch County cemeteries. She loved horses and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She owned and operated Texas Treasure Antique Mall and attended the Methodist Church.

