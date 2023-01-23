Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man spent some time behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that Dakotah Garner, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested after an alleged aggravated assault. Around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
RCPD looks for suspect following armed robbery in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect following an aggravated robbery incident. The RCPD reports the crime took place at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20. An individual armed with a handgun entered a restaurant, stole $570 […]
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
Topeka church burglary suspects in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. […]
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
WIBW
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond. Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka narcotics search warrant lands one man behind bars
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant that was served in downtown Topeka has landed one man behind bars after officials allegedly found a loaded gun and drugs. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Jan. 23, it arrested Deroyale A. Johnson, 58, of Topeka, after a search warrant was served in the 700 block of SW Tyler St. that morning.
WIBW
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
WIBW
After fire deaths, Topeka records five homicides in first 20 days of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an intentionally set house fire Friday morning claimed the lives of a woman and two children, Topeka had recorded five homicides in the first 20 days of 2023, according to WIBW records. The fatal house fire was reported around 5 a.m. Friday at a home...
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
Man accused of setting fire to Topeka home, killing three, has first court appearance
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka man arrested in connection with the Friday morning house fire that killed three people made his first appearance in court on Monday. Kyle James Tyler, 32, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night. Tyler allegedly started the fire in the west Topeka home that killed two children and one adult […]
Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
WIBW
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
WIBW
Council Grove woman arrested as traffic stop leads to drugs, warrant discovery
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove woman was arrested when drugs were found after it was discovered she was wanted on a municipal warrant. The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, officials stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Former RCPD Cpt. withdraws nomination for judgeship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Captain with the Riley Co. Police Department has withdrawn his nomination for a county-wide judge position. Kansas Courts announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it has changed the interview schedule of the nominees to fill a district magistrate judge position in Riley Co. created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple. The change was made as former Riley County Police Department Captain Joshua Kyle withdrew his nomination.
