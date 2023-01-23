Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Irma Aletha Tate, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Aletha Tate, 85, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born August 28, 1937 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the daughter of L. Virginia Thompson. Growing up in Smithfield, Virginia, Irma strengthened her knowledge of everyday living and used...
27 First News
Mark Steven Addicott, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Steven Addicott, age 62, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on April 26, 1960, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Pauline Mae (Mullen) and Dale Robert Addicott, Sr. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Joseph Badger High...
27 First News
Stanley M. Sallaz, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley M. Sallaz, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 21, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth (White) Sallaz. Stanley...
27 First News
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
27 First News
James E. Ferguson, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82. James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove...
27 First News
Gratta E. West, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gratta E. West age 86 passed away January 24, 2023, at Canterbury Villa with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Anna and Willard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
27 First News
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
27 First News
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington...
27 First News
Angelo Frasca, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023. Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.
27 First News
Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, 64, of Girard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from a five year battle with Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. Jeffrey, fondly known as Jeff, was born to Jerry B. and Patricia MacCartney, on November 27, 1958, in Lancaster, Ohio. Jeff was...
27 First News
Virginia Lou Arnold, Vernon, Ohio
VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lou Arnold, age 65, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren. She was born on March 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Bertha Ellen (King) and Ivan Lee Rose. Virginia was a 1975 graduate of Joseph...
27 First News
Joshua Walter Richardson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism. Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson. He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and...
27 First News
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
27 First News
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
27 First News
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
27 First News
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Twana Tenete Richardson-Sharp, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman , Ohio. Twana affectionately called ” Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
27 First News
Laura N. Fowler, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura N. Fowler age 54 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1967 in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of the late Norman David New and...
27 First News
Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, 83, of 999 Miller Street, SW Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:09 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 10, 1939 in Fort Valley, Georgia, the daughter of Wilson...
27 First News
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
Comments / 0