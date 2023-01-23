ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Irma Aletha Tate, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Aletha Tate, 85, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born August 28, 1937 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the daughter of L. Virginia Thompson. Growing up in Smithfield, Virginia, Irma strengthened her knowledge of everyday living and used...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mark Steven Addicott, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Steven Addicott, age 62, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on April 26, 1960, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Pauline Mae (Mullen) and Dale Robert Addicott, Sr. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Joseph Badger High...
FARMDALE, OH
Stanley M. Sallaz, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley M. Sallaz, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 21, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth (White) Sallaz. Stanley...
HUBBARD, OH
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
COLUMBIANA, OH
James E. Ferguson, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82. James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove...
MASURY, OH
Gratta E. West, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gratta E. West age 86 passed away January 24, 2023, at Canterbury Villa with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Anna and Willard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
ALLIANCE, OH
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Angelo Frasca, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023. Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.
NILES, OH
Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, 64, of Girard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from a five year battle with Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. Jeffrey, fondly known as Jeff, was born to Jerry B. and Patricia MacCartney, on November 27, 1958, in Lancaster, Ohio. Jeff was...
GIRARD, OH
Virginia Lou Arnold, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lou Arnold, age 65, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren. She was born on March 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Bertha Ellen (King) and Ivan Lee Rose. Virginia was a 1975 graduate of Joseph...
WARREN, OH
Joshua Walter Richardson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism. Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson. He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
GIRARD, OH
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
WARREN, OH
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
HUBBARD, OH
Twana Tenete Richardson-Sharp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman , Ohio. Twana affectionately called ” Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Laura N. Fowler, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura N. Fowler age 54 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1967 in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of the late Norman David New and...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, 83, of 999 Miller Street, SW Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:09 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 10, 1939 in Fort Valley, Georgia, the daughter of Wilson...
WARREN, OH
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
HERMITAGE, PA

