NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Oilers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two teams to watch as we creep closer to the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. Both teams are expected to be active leading up to the deadline with a focus on doing whatever it takes to upgrade their rosters, while creating some more flexibility moving forward.
Penguins Room: Letang Dazzles, DeSmith Makes Personal History
Kris Letang had been through a lot since the last time he pulled on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater. There’d been the injury he suffered on Dec. 28 that sidelined him for nearly a month. The unexpected death of his father just a few days later, followed by an extended...
FOX Sports
Penguins goaltender Jarry out until after the All-Star break
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry's on-again, off-again season is now off again. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury. Jarry was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Florida but reported an upper-body issue when...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Tocchet facing big challenges as Canucks coach
The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Mark Recchi, Phil Housley and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight. In this...
FOX Sports
Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin certainly has a lot of helpers. The Russian star has climbed to second on the NHL career goals list with a supporting cast of teammates eager to help him rewrite the history books. Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has more goals than Ovechkin’s...
Sabres Week in Review: Buffalo remains in playoff hunt
The Buffalo Sabres have had their issues so far in the new year, but the team has turned things around in the last week of games. Josh Schmit has more with his Sabres Week in Review:
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins' 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the...
