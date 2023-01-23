Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps
Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video
Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
L.A. Weekly
What Brought on the Britney Spears Meltdown?
Not many stars managed to stay as relevant as Britney Spears. However, it comes with a price — the Popstar Princess means she also has to deal with decades-long media scrutiny. Just a few days ago, a video of Britney and her husband having a meal at a Los Angeles restaurant was uploaded where she allegedly had a “meltdown.” The Britney Spears meltdown narrative is probably not new to anyone anymore as she’s been observed to have gone through it back in 2007.
Britney Spears’ Ex Is Rooting For Her, But Says The Conservatorship Was In Place For A Reason
Here's what Britney Spears' ex-fiancé has to say about her and the conservatorship now.
Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston
The host of the evening made a pointed joke about Whitney Houston's death during the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Song ‘Natural Woman’ Faces Calls to Be Removed From Streaming for Being ‘Harmful’
Nearly 55 years after its initial release, Aretha Franklin’s iconic track Natural Woman is potentially being canceled after it was... The post Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Song ‘Natural Woman’ Faces Calls to Be Removed From Streaming for Being ‘Harmful’ appeared first on Outsider.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'
Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s. After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post. BRITNEY SPEARS 'WONDERS WHAT ATTENTION FEELS LIKE' AFTER DRUNKEN RESTAURANT MELTDOWN(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback, leading many to wonder...
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'
The Jonas Brothers' popcorn brand Rob's Backstage Popcorn adds a new flavor: Kelly's Classic BBQ Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn. The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ. Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it,...
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...
Comments / 0