ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
HollywoodLife

Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video

Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off

Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

What Brought on the Britney Spears Meltdown?

Not many stars managed to stay as relevant as Britney Spears. However, it comes with a price — the Popstar Princess means she also has to deal with decades-long media scrutiny. Just a few days ago, a video of Britney and her husband having a meal at a Los Angeles restaurant was uploaded where she allegedly had a “meltdown.” The Britney Spears meltdown narrative is probably not new to anyone anymore as she’s been observed to have gone through it back in 2007.
LOUISIANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'

Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s. After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post. BRITNEY SPEARS 'WONDERS WHAT ATTENTION FEELS LIKE' AFTER DRUNKEN RESTAURANT MELTDOWN(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback, leading many to wonder...
HAWAII STATE
People

Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'

The Jonas Brothers' popcorn brand Rob's Backstage Popcorn adds a new flavor: Kelly's Classic BBQ Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn. The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ. Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it,...
TEXAS STATE
People

Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'

The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy