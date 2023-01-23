Read full article on original website
Why the NBA loves to hate the Memphis Grizzlies
During the Grit and Grind Era - the run where Zach Randolph told people bullies got bullied where he was from and Tony Allen kicked people like Chris Paul in the face - teams didn’t really enjoy playing the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a physical brand of basketball (even without the face kicks) and the team took pride in being “in the mud” both offensively and defensively. It helped the Grizzlies build the most successful run in franchise history (so far) and take a major step in establishing the type of generational fandom in Memphis that results in long-term viability for an organization in a city.
LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week
After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
Bucks vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Denver escaped with a win on Tuesday against the...
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Minnesota 24-25; New Orleans 26-22 The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.63 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three with a comfortable 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 and 25 points respectively, while LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points in the defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102
Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
Jalen Brunson is the answer to the Knicks' past point guard problems
From his courtside seat at Knicks games for the last 35 years, where he serves as an analyst for local TV, Walt Frazier has watched dozens of point guards come and go for the home team. He just hasn’t seen many All-Star point guards play for the Knicks since, well, himself.
