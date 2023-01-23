ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Man arrested after police chase in Franklin

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green

Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing

A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim

Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
Juveniles attack staff at state facility in Bowling Green

The Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice says there was an "orchestrated" attack on staff members, Monday night, at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. The incident occurred when staff entered the living unit of the facility around 9 p.m., ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the night. Three...
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
