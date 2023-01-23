Read full article on original website
WBKO
Man arrested after police chase in Franklin
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
WBKO
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
whopam.com
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
Police: 3 offenders attack staff in Bowling Green juvenile detention center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities in Bowling Green say three juvenile offenders "orchestrated an attack" on staff within the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Officials say two of the juveniles are in the detention center on charges of first-degree robbery. The third is there on a murder charge. In a...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
WBKO
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested for a violent incident that occurred after his mother found alleged steroid needles in his bathroom. Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief in connection to the incident which occurred on Jan. 22.
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
wnky.com
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
WBKO
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges after police responded to a domestic dispute. The Bowling Green Police Department responded Monday, Jan 23 to a home on Brookshore Drive for a domestic abuse complaint. The female victim told police her live-in boyfriend, identified as Carl...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
westkentuckystar.com
Juveniles attack staff at state facility in Bowling Green
The Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice says there was an "orchestrated" attack on staff members, Monday night, at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. The incident occurred when staff entered the living unit of the facility around 9 p.m., ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the night. Three...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
WBKO
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
WSMV
Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
