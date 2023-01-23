Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
cowboystatedaily.com
Authorities Believe Natrona County Man May Have Fallen Through Ice On North Platte River
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A love for taking pictures may have led to the disappearance of a Natrona County man, according to one family member. Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, disappeared on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at Edness Kimball Park, near the North Platte River.
oilcity.news
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
oilcity.news
Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 18 as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible and use exits 182 or 186 instead.
Search for Missing Person at EKW State Park Suspended Due to Ice Conditions
The Natrona County Sheriff's office said in a news release today that search and rescue operations for Bruce Wayne Campbell are currently suspended due to the ice conditions on the river. "Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water," read the...
oilcity.news
Snow possible Tuesday night; more snow and colder temps likely over weekend in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — The week is shaping up to remain cold and snowy for the most part, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high around 29 degrees and blustery winds with gusts of up to 22 mph. Overnight snow is expected, with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible in some areas.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: City says crew shortage leaves piles of snow in road
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. This winter we have had several...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/23/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
oilcity.news
Project Homeless Connect Natrona County to provide variety of services to area homeless
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual “Project Homeless Connect Natrona County” event, hosted by the Casper Housing Authority CARES, is set to take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free day-long event will provide people with hot meals, healthcare, legal advice, job...
Casper Family Needs Help Getting Cat Out From Top of Tree
Ms. Miech told K2 Radio News that Alexander Earl Jennings with All Trees LLC in Casper is arriving at their home to see if they can help. We will update this story with, hopefully, a happy ending once it happens. Original Story Below:. It's a bad day to be Mr....
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper’s Snow Day on January 3rd
Remember earlier this year when Casper got over a foot of snow and the mountain saw over 20"??. It's not very often the schools call for a snow day in our area. But when they do...the kids of Casper take full advantage!. We asked for 'em, you sent 'em. Check...
oilcity.news
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid
The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking
A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
