Casper, WY

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
CASPER, WY
Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 18 as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible and use exits 182 or 186 instead.
CASPER, WY
(OPINION) Letter: City says crew shortage leaves piles of snow in road

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. This winter we have had several...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/23/23–1/24/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot

There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
CASPER, WY
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking

A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
CASPER, WY
