Read full article on original website
Related
Deandre Ayton's Status For Hornets-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
Damian Lillard Made NBA History On Monday Night
Damian Lillard made NBA history during Monday's game.
Which NBA team has LeBron scored the most points against?
There’s not many better duos than LeBron James and points. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is looking to enter the history books yet again very soon: the league’s all-time scoring record. He’s on pace to eclipse Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 38,387 record sometime before the All-Star Weekend...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NBA schedule today, game time, players to watch (Monday, Jan. 23)
Breaking down the NBA schedule today for Monday, Jan. 23 with a look at the NBA games on the slate, the key players to watch and more. After a wild weekend of NBA games that featured fights, near-fights, Shannon Sharpe and plenty more, the league is really starting to hit its stride. Now we have the NBA schedule for today on Monday, Jan. 23 that should get things rolling.
BREAKING: Steph Curry Makes NBA History On Wednesday Night
Steph Curry made NBA history during Wednesday’s game.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets (34-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Denver. He's fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Bucks have gone 18-5 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in...
LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week
After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
CBS Sports
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Minnesota 24-25; New Orleans 26-22 The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.63 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 25, 2023
Back-to-backs are fairly common during this portion of the season for New Orleans (26-22), which plays another Wednesday, hosting Minnesota (24-25) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. The injury report for Wednesday’s game will be submitted prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline from the NBA for a back-to-back.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Timberwolves at Pelicans (1/25/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Minnesota and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2-4: New Orleans record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, but 1-0 when both halves of the...
Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is questionable for Wednesday’s game.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102
Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
CBS Sports
Watch Magic vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
The Boston Celtics are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Amway Center. The Celtics will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat. Boston sure made it a nail-biter, but...
Tankathon Standings: Pistons, Rockets Hold Top Odds at Wembanyama
Two teams have separated themselves from the pack as we near February.
Comments / 0