Indiana State

sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NBA schedule today, game time, players to watch (Monday, Jan. 23)

Breaking down the NBA schedule today for Monday, Jan. 23 with a look at the NBA games on the slate, the key players to watch and more. After a wild weekend of NBA games that featured fights, near-fights, Shannon Sharpe and plenty more, the league is really starting to hit its stride. Now we have the NBA schedule for today on Monday, Jan. 23 that should get things rolling.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (34-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Denver. He's fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Bucks have gone 18-5 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week

After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Minnesota 24-25; New Orleans 26-22 The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.63 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 25, 2023

Back-to-backs are fairly common during this portion of the season for New Orleans (26-22), which plays another Wednesday, hosting Minnesota (24-25) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. The injury report for Wednesday’s game will be submitted prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline from the NBA for a back-to-back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Timberwolves at Pelicans (1/25/2023)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Minnesota and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2-4: New Orleans record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, but 1-0 when both halves of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102

Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

