According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO