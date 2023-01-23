ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
935wain.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office Alert: Identify

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying this female. Identification is in reference to a stolen identity case and fraudulent credit card use. If you have any information who this female is, you may remain anonymous, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 384-2776. Deputy...
wymt.com

Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com

Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week. It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County. Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill...
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
lakercountry.com

Three indicted by grand jury

Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
z93country.com

Drug Trafficking Arrest Following Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
wymt.com

Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, January 19th, one officer with the Ferguson Police Department stopped a car on South Main Street for traffic violations. During the stop, a detective with the Pulaski County...
somerset106.com

Pulaski County Police Find Over 100 Grams Of Fentanyl At Man’s House

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a man was arrested after deputies found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. 42-year-old Christopher Spencer of Somerset was arrested after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over after he failed to signal, and that he had five other outstanding warrants. Spencer was charged with trafficking, Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. A search warrant was issued for Spencer’s home, where police say they found 105.5 more grams of Fentanyl, as well as digital scales. The case remains under investigation. Sheriff Jones said if you have any information about drug activity, or any crime, to contact their tip line at 679-8477. You can also go to their website.
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in what police are calling an organized crime case in Southern Kentucky. The case started last Thursday night when officers from the Monticello Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Branch Road as part of an investigation into ongoing thefts.
wymt.com

Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a shoplifting complaint at a Laurel County store turned into drug charges for one couple. On Friday afternoon, deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart after the store’s loss prevention team caught the pair, one man and one woman, trying to get away with items without paying for them.
q95fm.net

WYSH AM 1380

TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS

The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
indherald.com

Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, Jan. 23-24

Weather: There’s a slight chance of a snow shower or snow flurries this morning, but that chance will diminish by mid-morning and there will be some clearing after that. It’ll be chilly, with a high only in the 30s and a breezy northwest wind that will gust as high as 20 mph. No accumulation is expected from this morning’s snow showers.
