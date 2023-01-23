The three-point shot has seen many evolutions. At one point, it wasn't even in the rulebook. The three-point shot was added in during the 1979-80 season. The rest, as they say, is history. Since then, hundreds of NBA players have made at least one three-point shot. NBA players are making a living off their three-point shooting alone. The rise of small ball and the 3-and-D player owe a lot to the three-point shot. Almost every NBA player in the league right now can shoot threes. At the high school CYO level, every kid wants to shoot threes.

1 DAY AGO