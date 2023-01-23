Read full article on original website
LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.
Pat Riley Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever
It's always a tough debate when you look at who the greatest player in NBA history is. Some will say LeBron James, while others will say Michael Jordan but Pat Riley has a different answer. The longtime Miami heat head coach and now president of the team thinks that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the ...
Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired
A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post. The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go. "Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of ...
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
NBA Fans Troll Magic Johnson After Posting His 2-Day Late Reaction About Shannon Sharpe And The Grizzlies
Magic Johnson's late reaction to the spat between Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies made him a victim of excessive trolling on Twitter.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Bismack Biyombo recalls how owner Michael Jordan would go one-on-one with Charlotte Hornets players
Bismack Biyombo talked about playing under Michael Jordan prior to the Phoenix Suns' game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Ziaire Williams might have hit the longest shot in NBA history
The NBA does not appear to keep an official record on the longest shot in league history, but the contenders for that title have traveled by word of mouth from generation to generation. Chicago Bulls guard Norm Van Lier was said to set the bar back in 1977 with what...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Nets' Kevin Durant Wants To Play In 2023 NBA All-Star Game
There is optimism that Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will return before the All-Star break. Durant, who is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks, also holds interest in playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Utah. “I want to play tomorrow if I can. So,...
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
NBA All-Star Draft a change for the better
For sports fans who believe that NBA basketball has been “too playground” since Larry Bird retired in 1992, this year’s All-Star game is doing the opposite of reaching out to those fans. The NBA is taking it all the way back to the schoolyard this year in...
Who has made the most three-pointers in NBA history?
The three-point shot has seen many evolutions. At one point, it wasn't even in the rulebook. The three-point shot was added in during the 1979-80 season. The rest, as they say, is history. Since then, hundreds of NBA players have made at least one three-point shot. NBA players are making a living off their three-point shooting alone. The rise of small ball and the 3-and-D player owe a lot to the three-point shot. Almost every NBA player in the league right now can shoot threes. At the high school CYO level, every kid wants to shoot threes.
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984: Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James points: 38,210. Difference: 177 points.
Who Will Start In The 2023 NBA All-Star Game?
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah and the starters for this event will be announced on Thursday, January 26 on TNT.
Viewer’s guide for NBA's first-ever Rivals Week
Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at each of...
NBA Franchise Offering Up Undertaker Bobbleheads
A little "Deadman" bobblehead doll will stand tall at the center of the Houston Rockets' first-ever "WWE Night" on Thursday. The NBA franchise announced this week that the first 3,000 fans through the gate at this Thursday's Rockets game will receive a WWE bobblehead of The Undertaker, clad in his trademark leather jacket and black-brimmed hat. The Rockets made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, adding that fans can get a ticket to the game for $29 and also receive a voucher for two drinks, as well.
NBA world reacts to insane LeBron James stat
The Los Angeles Lakers took on their in-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Lakers star LeBron James had an incredible game that produced an unbelievable stat that speaks to his excellence over the year. James finished with 46 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists...
