Cartwright Presented Outstanding Healthcare Professional of the Year Award
Dr. Christopher Huffer, Pulmonologist at Witham Health Services and Jeff Byrum, former Executive Director at Witham health Services had the honor to present Dr. Thomas Cartwright The “Outstanding Professional of the Year” award at Thursday’s Chamber banquet. The Healthcare professional of the year award began in 2003...
City Officials, Media Members Get Site Visit for New Aquatic Center at TPA Park
City officials and media members were invited to site visit Tuesday afternoon for a first-hand look at the new Aquatic Center currently going up at TPA Park on the site of the former pool. It’s been nearly three years since Frankfort has had a pool for its residents. And, with...
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Road crews addressing refreezing. There are still dozens of plow trucks...
Say “I Do” to A Wedding In Grant County
Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Closings, Cancellations, Clinton Now Orange Travel Status 5:30 PM
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
Two EE’s Winery apologizes for misunderstanding after Facebook post goes viral
Two EE's Winery apologizes for misunderstanding after Facebook post goes viral.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
Linda Kay (Shilkett) Bowlin
Linda Kay Bowlin , 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 22, 2023. Linda was born August 30, 1947, in Linton, Indiana, to Galen & Clara (Corbin) Shilkett. After graduating from North Knox High School in 1965, Linda received her Bachelor’s degree in 1969 and then went on to complete her Masters degree in 1971, both from Indiana State University. She was a teacher and librarian for the Rossville School Corporation. She married Stephen E. Bowlin on Mary 31, 1985, and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2014.
Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday. Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
