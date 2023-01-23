ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Cartwright Presented Outstanding Healthcare Professional of the Year Award

Dr. Christopher Huffer, Pulmonologist at Witham Health Services and Jeff Byrum, former Executive Director at Witham health Services had the honor to present Dr. Thomas Cartwright The “Outstanding Professional of the Year” award at Thursday’s Chamber banquet. The Healthcare professional of the year award began in 2003...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Say “I Do” to A Wedding In Grant County

Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations, Clinton Now Orange Travel Status 5:30 PM

CLINTON COUNTY, IN
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Linda Kay (Shilkett) Bowlin

Linda Kay Bowlin , 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 22, 2023. Linda was born August 30, 1947, in Linton, Indiana, to Galen & Clara (Corbin) Shilkett. After graduating from North Knox High School in 1965, Linda received her Bachelor’s degree in 1969 and then went on to complete her Masters degree in 1971, both from Indiana State University. She was a teacher and librarian for the Rossville School Corporation. She married Stephen E. Bowlin on Mary 31, 1985, and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2014.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday. Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
MITCHELL, IN

