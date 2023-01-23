Read full article on original website
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
cenlanow.com
21-year-old Shreveport man arrested after shooting his own car during dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest after firing a gun multiple times from his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a press release that deputies received a report of gunfire and were dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail at 2:43 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of gunfire. They contacted all parties involved and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
KSLA
Vigil being held Thurs. for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a prayer vigil is being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive (2001 David Raines Rd.). Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
Shreveport Mass Shooting Injures 5 Adults and 3 Children
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue their investigation into an afternoon shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, 2 critically. On January 22, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located...
KSLA
Word of God Ministries, Caddo Crime Stoppers team up to find arsonist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Word of God Ministries is still searching for the person responsible for breaking into the church and setting a fire in the children’s area. [RELATED: Someone breaks into Word of God Ministries, starts a fire in the children’s center]. To help find the suspect,...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Shooting from Vehicle
A Shreveport man was arrested after firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. On Monday, January 23, at 2:43 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Sheriff's patrol deputies contacted all parties involved, found evidence of gunfire, and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
ktalnews.com
Child shot by sibling in Southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young child in Huntington Park shot their sibling while playing with a firearm early Monday morning. Police say when they arrived on the scene on the 6400 block of Faust Dr., they found a 9-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun from Vehicle During Domestic Dispute and Damaging His Own Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun from Vehicle During Domestic Dispute and Damaging His Own Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. Only his own vehicle was damaged in the gunfire. The Caddo...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
The mental health impact of mass shootings
At least 39 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man refused to stop stalking woman; sentenced to 15 years hard labor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who refused to stop stalking a woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge on Wednesday. The term is to be served at hard labor. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Alfonzo Serrano stood before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr....
94 Year-Old Former Bossier Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Minor
A 94-year-old Bossier City man charged with a sexual assault on a fifth-grade girl pleaded guilty Monday, January 23, 2023, in Caddo District Court. Otis Leroy Allen, a former Bossier Sheriff's deputy, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 with regard to the November 2019 abuse in his appearance before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
easttexasradio.com
Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport
KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
everythinglubbock.com
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Street shooter(s)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four children and an unknown number of adults were recovering from gunshot wounds after needless violence injured at least seven in the 1600 block of Sugar Street on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief...
KLTV
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday. According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.
KTBS
Jury trials underway in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week. Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs found in illegally parked car
City of Grambling Police arrested a Shreveport man Sunday after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle. Terell D. Myles, 24, was found parked in a handicapped zone at the Dollar General store in Grambling by a patrol officer. When the officer asked for Myles’s identification, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport firefighters extinguish house fire in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire department crews saved a home in Cedar Grove after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Around 7:09 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 500 block of E. 74th St. When they arrived, crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
