Want to keep tabs on local government? How to watch Bradenton, Manatee meetings online

Keeping tabs on what’s happening with government officials in Bradenton and Manatee County’s public meetings can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Some local municipalities record their meetings and upload them to YouTube for easy viewing, while others allow you to follow along on the phone or via a Zoom video call .

Here’s a guide on how to watch or listen to public government meetings.

Watch Manatee County Government meetings online

To watch the Manatee County Commission, visit the county’s YouTube page. The website features an archive of public government meetings dating back to January 2015.

Manatee County also uses its YouTube channel to publish videos of the Council of Governments, Planning Commission, the Tourist Development Council and important updates such as press conferences on public safety during storm events.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/@manateecountycommissionerm3755 to visit Manatee County’s YouTube page.

Manatee School Board meetings

The School District of Manatee County offers a few options for watching school board meetings. Residents can choose to watch online or on TV via a cable provider.

To watch live school board meetings online, visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Page/3700 . Within 24-48 hours, the district uploads the recordings of the meetings to Vimeo, an online video service. Meeting archives date back to January 2018.

To watch school board meetings live on television, tune in to the following channels:

Spectrum: Channel 646

Frontier: Channel 39

Bradenton City Council meetings

You can also watch Bradenton City Council’s meetings on YouTube. The city does not livestream the meetings, but regular meetings are recorded and uploaded to YouTube within a few days.

The city of Bradenton also uses its YouTube channel to publish Community Redevelopment Agency videos and other updates for residents who live within city limits.

Bradenton’s archive of public meeting videos dates back to June 2020.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/@cityofbradentongovernment2208 to visit Bradenton’s YouTube page.

Palmetto City Commission meetings

The city of Palmetto does not record its meeting and upload them to YouTube, but you can tune into the meeting using the Zoom video calling application. If you have Zoom installed on your device, you can visit Palmetto’s website and dial into the meeting.

For more information, visit www.PalmettoFL.org and visit the agenda section of the website , which includes links to the city’s public meetings.

Anna Maria City Commission meetings

Anyone can dial into the city of Anna Maria’s government meetings using their telephone.

To listen to Anna Maria’s public government meetings, call +1 (929) 205-6099 and dial 853-9200-0280 as the Meeting ID when prompted.

Government officials urge callers to mute their phones when they are not speaking. During public comment opportunities, dial *9 to unmute yourself.

For agenda information, visit the city of Anna Maria’s website .

Holmes Beach City Commission meetings

The city of Holmes Beach also uses Zoom to stream its public meetings, allowing residents to dial into the meeting and follow along.

Because the information to watch Holmes Beach City Commission meetings changes over time, the easiest way to sign in is to visit the government’s website and follow the instructions on the agenda.

For more information, visit www.HolmesBeachFL.org .

Watch local government meetings on TV

To watch local government meetings on TV, tune in to Manatee Educational Television. The station airs footage of community events, documentaries and public meetings. For a schedule of daily programming, visit www.METVweb.com .

A cable television subscription is required to view the METV channel.