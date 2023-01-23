ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Want to keep tabs on local government? How to watch Bradenton, Manatee meetings online

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LL8lF_0kOCXr4n00

Keeping tabs on what’s happening with government officials in Bradenton and Manatee County’s public meetings can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Some local municipalities record their meetings and upload them to YouTube for easy viewing, while others allow you to follow along on the phone or via a Zoom video call .

Here’s a guide on how to watch or listen to public government meetings.

Watch Manatee County Government meetings online

To watch the Manatee County Commission, visit the county’s YouTube page. The website features an archive of public government meetings dating back to January 2015.

Manatee County also uses its YouTube channel to publish videos of the Council of Governments, Planning Commission, the Tourist Development Council and important updates such as press conferences on public safety during storm events.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/@manateecountycommissionerm3755 to visit Manatee County’s YouTube page.

Manatee School Board meetings

The School District of Manatee County offers a few options for watching school board meetings. Residents can choose to watch online or on TV via a cable provider.

To watch live school board meetings online, visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Page/3700 . Within 24-48 hours, the district uploads the recordings of the meetings to Vimeo, an online video service. Meeting archives date back to January 2018.

To watch school board meetings live on television, tune in to the following channels:

  • Spectrum: Channel 646
  • Frontier: Channel 39

Bradenton City Council meetings

You can also watch Bradenton City Council’s meetings on YouTube. The city does not livestream the meetings, but regular meetings are recorded and uploaded to YouTube within a few days.

The city of Bradenton also uses its YouTube channel to publish Community Redevelopment Agency videos and other updates for residents who live within city limits.

Bradenton’s archive of public meeting videos dates back to June 2020.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/@cityofbradentongovernment2208 to visit Bradenton’s YouTube page.

Palmetto City Commission meetings

The city of Palmetto does not record its meeting and upload them to YouTube, but you can tune into the meeting using the Zoom video calling application. If you have Zoom installed on your device, you can visit Palmetto’s website and dial into the meeting.

For more information, visit www.PalmettoFL.org and visit the agenda section of the website , which includes links to the city’s public meetings.

Anna Maria City Commission meetings

Anyone can dial into the city of Anna Maria’s government meetings using their telephone.

To listen to Anna Maria’s public government meetings, call +1 (929) 205-6099 and dial 853-9200-0280 as the Meeting ID when prompted.

Government officials urge callers to mute their phones when they are not speaking. During public comment opportunities, dial *9 to unmute yourself.

For agenda information, visit the city of Anna Maria’s website .

Holmes Beach City Commission meetings

The city of Holmes Beach also uses Zoom to stream its public meetings, allowing residents to dial into the meeting and follow along.

Because the information to watch Holmes Beach City Commission meetings changes over time, the easiest way to sign in is to visit the government’s website and follow the instructions on the agenda.

For more information, visit www.HolmesBeachFL.org .

Watch local government meetings on TV

To watch local government meetings on TV, tune in to Manatee Educational Television. The station airs footage of community events, documentaries and public meetings. For a schedule of daily programming, visit www.METVweb.com .

A cable television subscription is required to view the METV channel.

  • Spectrum: Channel 645
  • Frontier FiOS: Channel 31
  • Comcast: Channel 19

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amisun.com

Bradenton Beach Commission opposes state attacks on home rule

BRADENTON BEACH – Protecting home rule rights will be the city commission’s top priority during the state legislative session that convenes on March 5. Home rule rights and the ability to self-govern at the local level were already a top priority before Bradenton-based State Rep. Will Robinson Jr. and the Manatee County legislative delegation announced their shared desire to preempt home rule rights at the state level so Manatee County can build a public parking garage in Holmes Beach. The delegation, which also includes Republican state senators Jim Boyd and Joe Gruters and state representatives Tommy Gregory and Mike Beltran, are also requesting a state-funded study regarding the potential dissolution or consolidation of the three Island cities.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
East Coast Traveler

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?

During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Largo pays $2M for new permitting system

LARGO — For the second time in six years, the city is purchasing new permitting software that staff says will make developers, architects, contractors, engineers and homeowners happy. City commissioners voted 7-0 on Jan. 17 to award a $2 million contract to Tyler Technologies Inc. for the software that...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Habitat for Humanity building homes for new Manatee County community

BRADENTON, Fla. - A plot of land in Manatee County is a symbol of hope for 16 families. Ground was broken on the site where their future homes will be built. Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in Manatee County for 27 years, and now, the organization is building entire communities. They take between 80 and 90 calls every month from families asking for help in purchasing their first home.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox8live.com

Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
5K+
Followers
76
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy