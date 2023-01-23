ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Student injured after being struck by vehicle outside Raytown High School, police say

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A student was injured Monday morning after being sideswiped by a car outside Raytown High School .

Officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to the high school at 6019 Blue Ridge Boulevard after a student pulling into the parking lot clipped another student who was on foot, said Capt. Dyon Harper, a spokesman for the Raytown Police Department .

The student was taken to the hospital with a leg injury that police did not believe to be life-threatening.

Harper said there were no indications of impairment by alcohol or drugs and no arrests were made.

Both students’ parents were on scene before officers left.

