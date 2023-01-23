Read full article on original website
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Carter: Recall effort signature total above 30,000
According to one of the campaign vice chair Eileen Carter, more people have been signing as the deadline nears. She also expects more people to mail in petitions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?
For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
Will Congressman Garrett Graves run for LA Gov?
As more Louisiana politicians declare they are in or out for the 2023 governor’s race, what about Republican Congressman Garrett Graves? “Garrett Graves is known for not being shy about throwing a few elbows when he needs to,” said Alford.
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
Governor McMaster delivers the 2023 State of the State Address
Governor Henry McMaster Wednesday night delivered the 2023 State of the State Address before a joint meeting of State Representatives and Senators at the State Capitol in Columbia.
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic […] The post Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
A 2023 Louisiana politics wish list: Is it really asking a lot?
Besides calendar publishers and gym membership directors, is there really anyone that genuinely looks forward to the New Year? Resolutions are just things we’ve put off for some reason, and they’re most likely going to put on the shelf after a few weeks. But it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s time to exert […] The post A 2023 Louisiana politics wish list: Is it really asking a lot? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana governor’s race 2023: What Landry vs. Schroder might look like
Two statewide elected officials appear headed for a showdown in the Louisiana governor’s race this fall, as Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he will qualify to run. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also announced he would bypass the election and will instead run to keep his current seat. The declarations come after U.S. Sen. John […] The post Louisiana governor’s race 2023: What Landry vs. Schroder might look like appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ktalnews.com
Sen. Sharon Hewitt says she’s running for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Republican Senator Sharon Hewitt says she will be running for Louisiana governor Friday. “Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt stated. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.”
