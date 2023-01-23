ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit man killed in crash after losing control on I-69 in southwest Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man died after losing control while getting onto I-69 in southwest Michigan early Wednesday. Michigan State Police said the 43-year-old got onto the southbound side of the freeway south of M-60 in Calhoun County and lost control around 4:45 a.m. He hit the guard rail then spun out in front of a semi-truck.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Tuesday’s early morning crash sends 2 to hospitals

On Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 5:40 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Old U.S. 23 and Hyne Road on the report of a two vehicle crash involving injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Lexus driven by an...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe woman killed in crash after losing control on icy roads

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe woman died in a crash after losing control on an icy road Monday morning. Victoria C. Donnelly-Goins, 25, was driving on Newport Road east of Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township at 8:34 a.m. when she lost control of her Honda Civic and crossed the centerline. She hit a Ford Escape head-on.
MONROE, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Lincoln Park man killed after shooting at troopers, helicopter had guns, ammo for an 'ambush'

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park is dead after police say he fired shots at the state police helicopter Trooper 2 while it was patrolling Tuesday night. Michigan State Police say the outcome could have been far worse, had the suspect caused the pilot to crash - as first he allegedly shined a laser at the craft, then opened fire with a long gun.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
BERKLEY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton Township police search for 4 people after shots fired into home

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for four people after shots were fired into an occupied home over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) in the 51000 block of Mott Road. Officials said multiple shots were fired into an occupied...
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI

