lakotaonline.com
K-12 Registration for 2023-2024 School Year Opens Feb. 1
Registration for new Lakota students in grades K-12 for the 2023-2024 school year, including incoming kindergartners, opens Feb. 1. Early kindergarten registration extends through March 31. All incoming kindergarten students are eligible for Lakota’s all-day program, with the option to enroll in the half-day program, if desired. Lakota’s all-day kindergarten...
lakotaonline.com
VanGorden Sixth-Graders Buddy Up with Lakota Preschoolers
“I never want to leave. I could do this all day,” said VanGorden Elementary School student Samantha Osores halfway through her shift mentoring preschoolers just down the hall from her sixth grade classroom. The experience has even set her sights on early childhood education as a future career option.
KWTX
Academy ISD approves four-day school week, sparking concerns among parents
LITTLE-RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - After a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s school board meeting, Academy ISD has opted for a four-day instructional week in the 2023-2024 school year. The district’s superintendent, Billy Harlan, touts teacher retention and recruitment as the main driver behind the decision. “Several of our...
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
School of Science and Technology marks 100-day milestone with a parade
There was a parade in front of the School of Science and Technology to mark 100 days of classes. Elementary students, staff and teachers dressed the part for their day of celebration.
WLOS.com
Passionate pleas from parents, coaches & students to keep youth school-based sports
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night the Jackson County School Board voted to keep both district and school-based teams for grades 6th through 8th. The decision came as a sigh of relief for many parents and students as there had been concerns that keeping both options open for middle school aged kids was stressing resources and not sustainable.
lakotaonline.com
Student Voice Highlighted During Community Conversation
Since the 2012-2013 school year, the Lakota Board of Education has held Community Conversations to listen to parents, community members, staff and students. This month, the Board continued its practice of empowering student voice. Board President Lynda O’Connor and board member Kelley Casper met with nearly 40 seventh and eighth grade students to learn more about the junior school educational experience. Held separately at both Liberty and Plains junior schools, the students were encouraged to speak freely about what school is like and what they would like to see in the future.
thelansingjournal.com
District 171 Board meeting focused on scholastics, sports, and service
LANSING, Ill. (January 24, 2022) – District 171’s January school board meeting was held on January 23, 2022. The meeting focused on school reports from Heritage and Nathan Hale middle schools, and included academic achievements, basketball success, and a successful food drive. Heritage Middle School. Heritage Middle School...
KRGV
IDEA officials discussing future of College Signing Day
Student council representatives at IDEA Public Schools are meeting with school officials to discuss the future of the public charter school system’s College Signing Day. In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
Recycled Crafts
Easy Valentine’s Day STEM Activities for Preschool
Sensory activities and STEM projects are great for any time of year, and it’s easy to give them a holiday twist for kids of any ages. Here are a few fun and easy STEM (or Montessori-inspired, sensory ideas, whatever you want to call it) that are great for little kids. You can do them at home or in a small classroom, or keep them in centers for kids to play with when they want.
