ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reports: Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills in locker room prior to kickoff

By Adam Gorski
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZdKB_0kOCWgvv00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is just under three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, reportedly spoke to the team in the locker room prior to Sunday’s Bills-Bengals playoff game, according to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a jacket from Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation being driven by security to the Bills locker room and hurried inside. The team later confirmed that it was Hamlin.

Further reporting from ESPN’s Dianna Russini said that Hamlin is not planning to be out on the field during the game.

Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup will be a rematch of the game that was cancelled due to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in Week 17. The Bills and Bengals are slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff on WIVB , with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

    Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    WETM 18 News

    Police release name of man killed on West 3rd Street in Elmira

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week. According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident. On […]
    ELMIRA, NY
    WETM 18 News

    Addison man arrested on rape charge

    HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
    ADDISON, NY
    WETM 18 News

    Savona store partially collapses in serious fire

    SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon. Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and […]
    SAVONA, NY
    Page Six

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
    thecomeback.com

    NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

    The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
    KANSAS CITY, MO
    The Spun

    Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

    Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
    TAMPA, FL
    Athlon Sports

    NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

    The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
    TAMPA, FL
    OnlyHomers

    Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

    In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

    UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
    BUFFALO, NY
    thecomeback.com

    NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

    The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments

    The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
    BUFFALO, NY
    Athlon Sports

    NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

    When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
    MICHIGAN STATE
    WETM 18 News

    Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin conspiracy theories are ‘stupid’

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said Tuesday that recent conspiracy theories related to Damar Hamlin using a body double at the Bills Divisional Round playoff game are “stupid,” and said Hamlin was in the locker room before and after the game. The comments came while Allen was a guest on NFL Network host Kyle […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    The Spun

    Veteran NFL Quarterback Interested In Starting Coaching

    Davis Webb made the first start of his NFL career to conclude the 2022 regular season. The delayed debut could mark the end of his playing days. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb has "expressed interest" in pursuing a coaching career. The Buffalo Bills offered him their quarterbacks coach ...
    CALIFORNIA STATE
    OnlyHomers

    All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

    The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    WETM 18 News

    Bengals end Buffalo’s season in playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to […]
    CINCINNATI, OH
    WETM 18 News

    New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

    BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
    CAMPBELL, NY
    Fox 19

    Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills

    CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo. The next...
    CINCINNATI, OH
    thecomeback.com

    Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson

    Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
    NEW YORK STATE
    WETM 18 News

    WETM 18 News

    18K+
    Followers
    12K+
    Post
    3M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

     https://www.mytwintiers.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy