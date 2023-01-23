Reports: Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills in locker room prior to kickoff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is just under three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, reportedly spoke to the team in the locker room prior to Sunday’s Bills-Bengals playoff game, according to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a jacket from Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation being driven by security to the Bills locker room and hurried inside. The team later confirmed that it was Hamlin.

Further reporting from ESPN’s Dianna Russini said that Hamlin is not planning to be out on the field during the game.

Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup will be a rematch of the game that was cancelled due to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in Week 17. The Bills and Bengals are slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff on WIVB , with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

