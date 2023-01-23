ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Changes coming to Lexington's Housing Stabilization Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her annual State of the City/County address on Tuesday, covering various topics, one being affordable housing and housing stability. In Lexington, 6,000 households faced some sort of economic setback due to the pandemic. In response to the pandemic, the city has...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter weather arrives overnight for parts of Kentucky

Winter weather will arrive for parts of Kentucky overnight into early Wednesday morning. The early morning commute may be slushy for areas along the Ohio River. Along the Ohio River, wet snow will fall for a few hours. Snow switches back to rain during the morning. Winds will be gusty...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Fatigue and despair build as California copes with massacres

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday, but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start

CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
OHIO STATE

