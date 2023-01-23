Read full article on original website
Changes coming to Lexington's Housing Stabilization Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her annual State of the City/County address on Tuesday, covering various topics, one being affordable housing and housing stability. In Lexington, 6,000 households faced some sort of economic setback due to the pandemic. In response to the pandemic, the city has...
Winter weather arrives overnight for parts of Kentucky
Winter weather will arrive for parts of Kentucky overnight into early Wednesday morning. The early morning commute may be slushy for areas along the Ohio River. Along the Ohio River, wet snow will fall for a few hours. Snow switches back to rain during the morning. Winds will be gusty...
Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
Georgetown mayor elects new police chief, addresses first few weeks in office
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The city of Georgetown elected its first African-American mayor after the Nov. 2022 election, and he’s had an eventful first few weeks in office. Mayor Burney Jenkins was elected as Georgetown’s mayor in Nov. 2022. Mayor Jenkins’ first day in office was Jan. 1...
Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — 2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kentucky AG joins 18-state brief opposing Title IX protections for gender identity
KENTUCKY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 18 other states in filing a brief before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX that would allow transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams. What You Need To Know. Attorneys...
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
Fatigue and despair build as California copes with massacres
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman...
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday, but it...
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
