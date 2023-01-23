ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department

Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
ffnews.com

Milo Launches Crypto Loans

Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, today announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case by case basis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
ffnews.com

ThinCats Funds Acquisition at HFMC Wealth

ThinCats, the leading alternative lender to mid-sized SMEs, has supported HFMC Wealth with its’ recent acquisition of R&S Associates Financial Planning Ltd in a deal which further strengthens its London office. The transaction sees all R&S Financial Planning client-facing staff retained. Vince Lane continues to oversee his key client...
ffnews.com

Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks

Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able to provide world-class security for customers’ digital assets.
ffnews.com

Business-Focused Insurtech Coverdash Announces Launch After Oversubscribed Seed Round

Coverdash, a fully-digital business insurance startup providing simplified insurance solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes, is pleased to announce the company’s official launch and the closing of an oversubscribed seed funding round. Based in New York City, Coverdash simplifies the process of buying and managing business insurance...

