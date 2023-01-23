ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Lake, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash

ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth

EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.
CARIBOU, ME
Big Country 96.9

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Battle Late Night Fire on Center Limestone Road

Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below). The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
Big Country 96.9

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy