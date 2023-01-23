Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash
ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
foxbangor.com
Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth
EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires Wednesday Morning in Caribou
Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. The site is...
wagmtv.com
Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th
A powerful winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 14 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, leading to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:. Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday. Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday. Easton Schools – Closed Thursday...
Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Battle Late Night Fire on Center Limestone Road
Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below). The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Aroostook County perseveres and grows its restaurant options
The County's latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
