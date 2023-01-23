Read full article on original website
Bangor Boys Nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 [STATS]
The Bangor Boys were nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Bangor outscored Oxford Hills 21-8 in the 4th Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a hole. Oxford Hills led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 26-22 at the...
UMaine Women Defeat UMass Lowell 61-50
The early (11 a.m.) tip-off didn't seem to bother the UMaine Women's Basketball Team, as they defeated UMass Lowell 61-50 on Wednesday, January 25th in Lowell. Maine led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 20-8 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Player of Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 6, as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth scoring 47 points, including his 1000th career point....
Hampden Girls Double Up Brewer 56-28 [STATS]
The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team doubled up Brewer 56-28 in Hampden on Tuesday, January 24th. The Broncos led 17-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy was up 38-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Hampden Academy...
Need Proof that Maine High School Wrestlers Are a Little Crazy? [VIDEO]
Need proof that Maine High School Wrestlers are a little crazy (in the good way?) Check out the video of the Massabesic High School Wrestling team and the newest craze! It's the snowsingletchallenge!
John Bapst Boys Stun Orono 57-51 in OT [STATS]
The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team stunned Orono, handing the Red Riots their 2nd loss of the season, winning 57-51 in overtime on Tuesday, January 24th. John Bapst led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They led by 1 point 34-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Tame Foxcroft Academy Ponies 70-42 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Foxcroft Academy 70-42 in Ellsworth at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Ellsworth led 20-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 35-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles went on a 23-5 run in the 3rd Quarter to lead 58-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Beats Hampden Academy 52-38 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos, 52-38, in Hampden, on Tuesday, January 24th. The keys - Brewer outscored Hampden Academy 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter and went 14-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Hampden Academy led 8-6 at the end of the...
Phil Faulkner passes away
DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - A Maine basketball legend has passed away. Phil Faulkner embarked on a decades-long coaching career after winning two state titles as a player for Bridgewater. He started coaching at Island Falls before going to Katahdin, Hodgdon, and Southern Aroostook. Faulkner also coached golf with Southern...
Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
Brewer Witches Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Brewer Witches visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Sumner Boys Defeat Central 62-40 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat Central 62-40 in East Corinth on Tuesday, January 25th. Central led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Sumner went on a 20-5 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner let 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
From brew to Roux: Maine Brewers' Guild chief leaving to pursue higher education
After nearly a decade as executive director of the Maine Brewers' Guild, Sean Sullivan will leave his post at the end of March to pursue a master's degree in computer science at the Roux institute in Portland. "I have made a professional move, but I am staying in Maine," Sullivan...
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
