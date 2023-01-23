ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Boys Nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys were nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Bangor outscored Oxford Hills 21-8 in the 4th Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a hole. Oxford Hills led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 26-22 at the...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women Defeat UMass Lowell 61-50

The early (11 a.m.) tip-off didn't seem to bother the UMaine Women's Basketball Team, as they defeated UMass Lowell 61-50 on Wednesday, January 25th in Lowell. Maine led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 20-8 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Hampden Girls Double Up Brewer 56-28 [STATS]

The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team doubled up Brewer 56-28 in Hampden on Tuesday, January 24th. The Broncos led 17-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy was up 38-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Hampden Academy...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

John Bapst Boys Stun Orono 57-51 in OT [STATS]

The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team stunned Orono, handing the Red Riots their 2nd loss of the season, winning 57-51 in overtime on Tuesday, January 24th. John Bapst led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They led by 1 point 34-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Beats Hampden Academy 52-38 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos, 52-38, in Hampden, on Tuesday, January 24th. The keys - Brewer outscored Hampden Academy 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter and went 14-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Hampden Academy led 8-6 at the end of the...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Phil Faulkner passes away

DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - A Maine basketball legend has passed away. Phil Faulkner embarked on a decades-long coaching career after winning two state titles as a player for Bridgewater. He started coaching at Island Falls before going to Katahdin, Hodgdon, and Southern Aroostook. Faulkner also coached golf with Southern...
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket

Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Defeat Central 62-40 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat Central 62-40 in East Corinth on Tuesday, January 25th. Central led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Sumner went on a 20-5 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner let 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
SUMNER, ME
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.

They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
MAINE STATE
