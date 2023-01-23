Various forms of leg framing suitable for stands and stools are illustrated in 211. Figure 211:1 shows a typical carcass stand of four straight legs, front framing rail (211:1 A), back rail (211 :B) and side rails (211:1 C). The joints can have mortises and tenons either mitred as 211:2A, or halved together (211:2B) which gives maximum length over half the width in each tenon. This form of construction with rails inset from the face of the legs allows the tenons to be placed in the best position, but thin flush rails necessitate barefaced tenons (211:3). As, however, there is always a tendency for this type of tenon to pull the framing out of square under cramping/clamping pressure, it is advisable to provide a small inner shoulder even if it is only 1/16 in (2 mm) wide. There should also be a small shoulder at the base of the tenon so that any slackness in the length of the mortise will be hidden by the rail. All these tenons are not shown haunched, and there is no real necessity.

2 DAYS AGO