Memphis, TN

International Blues Challenge kicks off in Downtown Memphis this week: Here's what to know

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Starting Tuesday, Downtown Memphis will come alive with the sound of blues from across the country, and all over the world. The 38th edition of the annual International Blues Challenge will bring more than 145 competing acts from 40 states and 12 countries to play in and around Beale Street.

Presented by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation , the event — which began in 1984 and has grown exponentially over the decades — has become one of the blues world’s most important gatherings. The IBC is expected to draw an average of 2,500 to 3,500 attendees each night.

In addition to the main IBC competition — which will run for three nights on Beale Street before the finals at the Orpheum — the annual multiday extravaganza includes youth, international and regional blues society showcases, film screenings, panels, symposiums and the Keeping the Blues Alive awards presentation.

The Blues Foundation is selling a $100 pass that covers all events. Additional admission to the Keeping The Blues Alive Awards Ceremony and Brunch are $60. An IBC Finals Premium Seating Upgrade is $26. Individual evening tickets and finals tickets are also available. Go to blues.org to purchase tickets and for a full schedule — including a list of post-IBC afterparties and jams.

Here are selected highlights from the event.

International Blues Challenge 2023 schedule

TUESDAY

Official Opening of the IBC & International Showcases

6 p.m.; Club 152, 152 Beale St., first floor

Additional showcase performances will be held in multiple clubs on Beale Street.

Tas Cru’s 12th Annual Generation Blues Jam

8 p.m.; Rum Boogie Café, 182 Beale St.

Concert event will benefit Generation Blues.

WEDNESDAY

Pacific NW Showcase (hosted by Tony Fredrickson)

11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Club 152, 152 Beal St., first floor

Music Across Borders

2-3 p.m.; Blues Hall of Fame, 421 S. Main St.

The panel will be presented by the Consulate General of Canada.

Shake Off Your Jet Lag

2-4 p.m.; Silky O’Sullivan’s, 183 Beale St.

This IBC Welcome Party will feature Barbara Blue and friends.

Doug MacLeod Book Signing

3:15 p.m.; Blues Hall of Fame, 421 S. Main St.

Blues Music Award winner Doug MacLeod will sign copies of his latest book.

IBC Quarterfinals – Round One

5 p.m.; various Beale Street clubs

THURSDAY

Blues Yoga (led by Sara Negri)

9 a.m.; Blues Hall of Fame, 421 S. Main St.

Maxwell Street

11:30 a.m.; Blues City Café, 138 Beale St.

A film screening will be held of the Phil Ranstrom-directed documentary about Chicago's Maxwell Street.

National Women in Blues Showcase

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Alfred’s, 197 Beale St.

This Women in Blues showcase will benefit Generation Blues.

Galaxie Agency Showcase

11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; B.B. King's, 143 Beale St.

The showcase will benefit Generation Blues.

Memphis music: Memphis all-star group Salo Pallini releases concept album for Kurt Vonnegut novel

'Sounds like Memphis': Iconic Stax recording console finds new home at Sam Phillips studio

Hohner Harmonica Party – Day 1

3-5 p.m.; A. Schwab’s, 163 Beale St.

IBC Quarterfinals – Round Two

5 p.m.; various Beale Street clubs

FRIDAY

Keeping Blues Alive Brunch

10:30 a.m.; DoubleTree, 185 Union Ave.

Hohner Harmonica Party – Day 2

Noon-2 p.m.; A. Schwab’s, 163 Beale St.

This includes a Level 2 Workshop with Nic Clark.

IBC Semi-Finals

6:20 p.m.; various Beale Street clubs

SATURDAY

IBC Finals & Best Self-Produced CD Winner

Noon; Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

