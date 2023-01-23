Read full article on original website
subletteexaminer.com
Mother bound over on THC charge
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A California woman who moved here several months ago to help her son had her own felony charge – alleging she mailed illegal THC products to him last year – bound over to 9th District Court on Jan. 17. Gloria T. DeNava, of Idyllwild,...
wrrnetwork.com
Snow ending Monday, but returning later
Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton rocks Lander in cross-county rivalry
The boys and girls of Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) have ignited the rivalry between the two schools, placed thirty minutes apart from one another, for years with the traveling trophy in football, soccer and basketball. Tuesday night the rivalry was renewed at Riverton’s Wolverine arena with a fully packed house full of green and red filling the bleachers to the brim.
subletteexaminer.com
Big Piney Students honored for excellence
BIG PINEY – Sublette County School District No. 9 Board of Trustees Chairman Alan Vickrey congratulated the Students of the Month at the Jan. 17 board meeting. “Earning the Student of the Month award is one of the highest forms of achievement in the district,” Vickrey said. The...
Big Piney, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
