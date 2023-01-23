ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
subletteexaminer.com

Mother bound over on THC charge

SUBLETTE COUNTY – A California woman who moved here several months ago to help her son had her own felony charge – alleging she mailed illegal THC products to him last year – bound over to 9th District Court on Jan. 17. Gloria T. DeNava, of Idyllwild,...
PINEDALE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Snow ending Monday, but returning later

Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton rocks Lander in cross-county rivalry

The boys and girls of Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) have ignited the rivalry between the two schools, placed thirty minutes apart from one another, for years with the traveling trophy in football, soccer and basketball. Tuesday night the rivalry was renewed at Riverton’s Wolverine arena with a fully packed house full of green and red filling the bleachers to the brim.
RIVERTON, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Big Piney Students honored for excellence

BIG PINEY – Sublette County School District No. 9 Board of Trustees Chairman Alan Vickrey congratulated the Students of the Month at the Jan. 17 board meeting. “Earning the Student of the Month award is one of the highest forms of achievement in the district,” Vickrey said. The...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Big Piney, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Farson-Eden School basketball team will have a game with Big Piney High School on January 26, 2023, 14:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BIG PINEY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy