TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man holding a shotgun after he refused to drop it and pointed the weapon at them outside his house, Toledo police said. The man's wife called 911 early Wednesday and said he was shooting a gun and that she might have been hit, according to a statement from police. The woman said her adult son had escaped to the roof of the house and a 911 dispatcher heard shooting and screaming in the background, the statement said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO