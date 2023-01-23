ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Clerk pleads no contest in 2020 Flint-area ballot sabotage

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman who was a public official in a Flint-area community admitted Wednesday that she broke a seal on a ballot box to ensure that votes could not be recounted in her 2020 race, prosecutors said. Kathy Funk, 59, pleaded no contest to misconduct...
FLINT, MI
hometownstations.com

Toledo spoils Bates' career night, beats Eastern Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. combined to score 39 points and Toledo needed five starters scoring in double-digits to offset a 43-point effort from Emoni Bates and lift the Rockets to an 84-79 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night. Bates scored 29 straight...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Police say officers shot, killed man after he pointed gun

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man holding a shotgun after he refused to drop it and pointed the weapon at them outside his house, Toledo police said. The man's wife called 911 early Wednesday and said he was shooting a gun and that she might have been hit, according to a statement from police. The woman said her adult son had escaped to the roof of the house and a 911 dispatcher heard shooting and screaming in the background, the statement said.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy