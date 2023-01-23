Read full article on original website
Four Mott Community College board members accused of violating Open Meetings Act
FLINT, MI – The first meeting of the newly elected Mott Community College Board of Trustees launched with accusations of violating the Open Meetings Act, a motion to release the current board attorney and public comment that accused the board of trying to oust the college president. Former Board...
Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
Women of Colors hosting free youth event with guest speakers, giveaways
SAGINAW, MI — Women of Colors is hosting a free event for middle and high school students featuring guest speakers and giveaways this weekend. The event featuring keynote speaker Trell “DONK” Webb is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Success Academy, 1000 Tuscola St. in Saginaw, according to a Women of Colors news release. Webb is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and highly sought-after minister and speaker.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
East Lansing High School on shelter-in-place lockdown order
Officials have confirmed that East Lansing High School is on shelter-in-place lockdown order.
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
State approves funding for Flint development project
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Genesee County blocked from filling open commissioner seat
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals is prohibiting the Genesee County Board of Commissioners from filling an open position. Judges ruled that the county likely waited too long to fill the vacant District 4 commissioner seat vacated by Domonique Clemons, so the board no longer is allowed to appoint a replacement.
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
Despite city council rejection, Saginaw weed shop still possible in ex-bakery
SAGINAW, MI — The manager of a Saginaw marijuana dispensary said he hopes to rekindle a $1.5 million effort to develop a second shop in the city despite a setback delivered this week by Saginaw’s governing body. And it could happen. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday,...
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
