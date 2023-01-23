ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role

SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Women of Colors hosting free youth event with guest speakers, giveaways

SAGINAW, MI — Women of Colors is hosting a free event for middle and high school students featuring guest speakers and giveaways this weekend. The event featuring keynote speaker Trell “DONK” Webb is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Success Academy, 1000 Tuscola St. in Saginaw, according to a Women of Colors news release. Webb is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and highly sought-after minister and speaker.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

State approves funding for Flint development project

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County blocked from filling open commissioner seat

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals is prohibiting the Genesee County Board of Commissioners from filling an open position. Judges ruled that the county likely waited too long to fill the vacant District 4 commissioner seat vacated by Domonique Clemons, so the board no longer is allowed to appoint a replacement.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE

