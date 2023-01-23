Read full article on original website
theodysseyonline.com
15 Free Online Courses That Will Boost Your Career Prospects
MOOC's (Massive Open Online Courses) are becoming increasingly popular and for all the right reasons. The cost of education is rising, especially in more economically developed countries where the cost of living is correspondingly expensive. Education, a priority and a basic human right, should be both accessible and affordable to...
ffnews.com
finova Payment and Mortgage Services Launches Partnership With Loans Warehouse
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services today announces its partnership with Loans Warehouse, one of the highest-ranked second charge mortgage brokers in the finance industry. Through the partnership of Loans Warehouse to finova Payment and Mortgage Services’, its directly authorised (DA) intermediary network will have access to a market-leading range of second mortgage, bridging and development finance products. Loans Warehouse’s award-winning service helps consumers find the right solution for a range of different loans.
ffnews.com
Melio Launches Integration To Sync Payments Data with Xero
Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced a new integration with cloud-based accounting software platform Xero. Through this integration, Melio’s small business customers will have the ability to automatically sync their accounts payable and receivable data with Xero – saving time on paying bills, making reconciliation easier, and providing better visibility into upcoming payments.
ffnews.com
Business-Focused Insurtech Coverdash Announces Launch After Oversubscribed Seed Round
Coverdash, a fully-digital business insurance startup providing simplified insurance solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes, is pleased to announce the company’s official launch and the closing of an oversubscribed seed funding round. Based in New York City, Coverdash simplifies the process of buying and managing business insurance...
thediwire.com
LPL Expands Investor and Investment Solutions Leadership Team with Two New Hires
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced the addition of two executives to the firm’s “investor and investment solutions leadership team.“. Cory Triolo joins as executive vice president, user experience & research and Tim Checko joins as executive vice president, advisor experience. “LPL is continuing...
ffnews.com
SEBA Bank Launches an Innovative Offering
SEBA Bank, a FINMA regulated, licensed digital assets bank, today announces an innovative offering for its clients. SEBA Bank is shaping the future of finance, simplifying crypto banking for its clients, whether traditional or crypto-savvy investors. Clients are the focus at SEBA. Become a client and discover first-class crypto banking.
ffnews.com
Pismo and Sumsub partner to offer advanced identity verification in banking transactions
Managing compliance risks can feel intimidating, especially because identity crime and fraud attempts jumped by 36% in 2021 relative to 2020, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. As global regulations and accessibility increase, so do compliance risks. To ensure secure operations and offer a swift onboarding experience for its global users, Pismo, one of the fastest-growing banking and payments infrastructure providers, has partnered with Sumsub, an all-in-one verification platform.
ffnews.com
BNY Mellon and Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from U.S. Financial Institutions
BNY Mellon and Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange: Foreign Exchange Services from...
ffnews.com
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
ffnews.com
Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women With Their AI-powered Financial Platform
Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
fintechfutures.com
Freedom Finance names Richard Parfitt head of data science
Freedom Finance has appointed Richard Parfitt as head of data science as it looks to leverage data resources to drive automation and product development. Parfitt will be tasked with leading Freedom Finance’s data products initiative, building out and managing a multi-disciplinary team to develop new services for customers. He...
Inscribe Raises $25M to Expand Fraud Detection Capabilities
Inscribe has raised $25 million to expand its fraud detection capabilities and introduce risk intelligence tools. The new Series B capital brings the firm’s total amount raised to $38 million, Inscribe said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) blog post. “Our mission at Inscribe is to create a fair and...
ffnews.com
Financial Firms Scaled Investments in Next-Gen Tech in 2022, Signaling New Phase of Digital Transformation
A majority of financial services firms now view digital transformation as essential to their business and are already looking to the next wave of technology to help get ahead, according to a new report by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In the 2023 Digital Transformation and Next-Gen Tech study of 500 C-suite executives and their direct reports across the buy side and sell side globally, 71% said artificial intelligence (AI) is now significantly changing the way they work, and 60% agree that within ten years, blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) will become the core of financial markets infrastructure.
ffnews.com
Visa joins the Fintech District to support the growth of the Italian fintech ecosystem
Visa has signed a partnership with Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, with the aim of contributing to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Italy and fostering innovation and developing the next generation of payment solutions that improve the lives of consumers, businesses and communities.
ffnews.com
Form3 Sponsors Payments Association Working Group to Tackle UK Digital and Financial Crime
Form3, the cloud-native account-to-account platform, today announces that it is sponsoring the Payment Association’s Project Financial Crime Working Group this year, to address the challenges of tackling increasing levels of digital and financial crime in the UK. As benefactors of the project, Form3 will lead on industry collaboration among...
ffnews.com
The Co-operative Bank Appoints Gary Delooze as Chief Information Officer
The Co-operative Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Delooze to the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Expected to join the Bank during April 2023, subject to regulatory approval, Gary who is currently Nationwide’s CIO, brings extensive experience as a financial services technology leader in both consulting and senior management roles, supporting strategy through to execution. He has developed expertise in a wide range of technologies through hands-on delivery of transformational IT strategies and operating models, enterprise architectures, technology roadmaps and change portfolios.
binbits.com
Dusk Network launches Zero-knowledge KYC solution
Popular Privacy-oriented blockchain platform for financial applications, Dusk Network has launched its Zero-knowledge Know Your Customer solution. The platform announced the development in a Twitter post on Wednesday. As announced, the solution allows users and institutions to control sharing of permissions and personal information. As revealed, the framework helps to...
nftgators.com
Enterprise Metaverse Training Platform Gemba Raises $18M to Expand its VR as a Service Offering
The new funding values Gemba at $60 million. The funding round was led by Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba’s proprietary VR offering helps global enterprises train their workforce through highly immersive learning programs. Virtual reality corporate training platform, Gemba, has secured $18 million in Series A funding at a $60...
