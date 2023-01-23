Read full article on original website
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
Tottenham star Son Heung-min escapes red card after horror tackle on Fulham’s Tete as fans slam ‘unbelievable’ decision
TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-Min escaped a red card after a horror tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete. And fans were less than impressed with the “unbelievable” decision in Monday night’s Premier League battle. Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals as his strike secured a...
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Man Utd outcast Brandon Williams ‘open to leaving on loan transfer’ after falling down pecking order at Old Trafford
BRANDON WILLIAMS could leave Manchester United on loan before next week's transfer deadline, according to reports. The full-back has made just one appearance for the Red Devils in the last 18 months. Williams, 22, played 50 times for Man United under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was loaned out...
Tri-City Herald
Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa - In Unai Emery we trust!
It certainly wasn’t the most pleasing performance on Saturday, but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were able to grind out another important win at the St. Mary’s Stadium; what did Cole and Seb make of Villa’s third successive away win?. In Unai we trust! Just how good...
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
Ten Hag targets first Man United trophy after Arsenal loss
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just days after Erik ten Hag questioned his Manchester United players’ winning mentality, the Dutch manager has the chance to move a step closer to lifting his first trophy at the club. United travels to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday for the first leg of...
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk
Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
sporf.com
Lee Sharpe reminisces on heated encounters with Sir Alex Ferguson
In an interview, Lee Sharpe reveals how Ryan Giggs once hid in a cupboard to avoid the wrath of Sir Alex Ferguson. Throughout his managerial career, the long-time Manchester United head coach developed a reputation for his fearsome aura. Renowned for his ‘hairdryer treatment’, he was a man who you did not want to disappoint.
