Read full article on original website
Related
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees
When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Detroit News
'Top Gun' in, Tom Cruise out? Our Oscar predictions in top categories
Oscar nominations are out Tuesday morning, and a handful of very popular crowd pleasers figure to be in the mix. "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," which have combined for roughly $3.4 billion at the global box office, will likely snag nominations in the Best Picture field. That's in addition to fan favorites such as "Elvis" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which should help make for the widest reaching slate of Best Picture nominees in years.
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
Digital Trends
2023 Oscars: where to watch all the Best Picture nominees
This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscars). Now that the dust has settled and the nominations have concluded, the campaigning has only just begun for this group of nominees. With the ceremony in March, many of the nominated films will make final pushes to sway voters in their respective categories.
Razzie Awards Regrets Nominating 12-Year-Old Girl For 'Worst Actress' Award
The organization has removed "Firestarter" star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as a nominee and said it won't nominate any performers under 18 moving forward.
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List
The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer. On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year. Leading the way with the...
Comments / 0