Charter Firm Pegasus Acquired by Prima Air Group
Pegasus Elite Aviation has been acquired by Prima Air Group, a holding company founded by Dr. Charles Huang after he became the majority stakeholder of Prima Air. Van Nuys, California-based Pegasus is a Part 135 operator with a fleet ranging from turboprop aircraft up to the ultra-long-range Gulfstream G650ER. Pegasus joins a company with more than 100 full-time employees, including 49 pilots, 29 flight attendants, and ground support employees.
New Branded Fuel Dealer Network Debuts at NBAA SDC
At NBAA’s annual Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC) it is traditional for the major aviation fuel providers to stake out their own aisles on the exhibit floor and fill them with their dealer FBOs. At this year’s show in Nashville, Tennessee, the number of those networks swelled as AEG Fuels exhibited its recently-launched AEG Connect brand for the first time.
Volato Offers Broker Perks To Use Its HondaJet Fleet
Individual charter brokers can earn up to a 4 percent cash commission when they book available Volato (Booth 814) HondaJets. Volato’s Broker Rewards program launched this week at the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference. Brokers receive instant pricing with Volato’s online pricing tool through the program. The rewards apply...
Vista Global Sees Jump in Revenue, Members in 2022
Vista Global Holding reported a 50 percent year-over-year revenue increase in 2022 driven by a 74 percent rise in VistaJet’s program membership gross hours sold in the same period, the private aviation provider announced today. The increase in membership gross hours sold is more than three times pre-pandemic levels and gives greater visibility on forward demand from three-year client signings, Vista added.
Professional Aircraft Inks Landing Gear Contract
Professional Aircraft Accessories, a business, commercial, and regional aircraft services company, has signed a service agreement for the landing gear overhaul and support of Lufthansa CityLine’s fleet of 28 Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets. Professional Aircraft began working in 2015 with CityLine, a regional German airline and wholly owned subsidiary...
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter
ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
Electric Refueler Debuts at NBAA SDC Show
Envirotech Vehicles (EVT) has chosen NBAA’s Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference (SDC) this week in Nashville, Tennessee, as the venue for the public debut of its all-electric refueler. The just-completed first production model of the 900-gallon capacity avgas truck is being displayed this week at SDC, marking not only the first time an all-electric refueler is being displayed on the SDC show floor but also for any first-production model to be on display there.
TAM AE Welcomes Bizav to Brazil at NBAA S&D Show
Brazil’s TAM Aviação Executiva (Booth 1510) is exhibiting this week at the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference to highlight its FBO services, including international handling, whether through its own facilities or through partners, at all Brazilian international airports. The IS-BAO and IS-BAH-registered company is also the country’s leading seller of business aircraft.
JetNet Buys ADS-B Exchange
Aviation data specialist JetNet is remaining on the acquisition trail, extending its reach into flight information with the purchase of ADS-B Exchange, the company announced today at the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference. Founded in 2016, ADS-B Exchange operates a network of ADS-B, Mode S, and MLAT feeders and provides real-time and historical flight data. The company aggregates some 750,000 messages per second through receivers hosted by aviation enthusiasts worldwide.
San Diego's Crownair Joins the Avfuel Network
Avfuel has expanded its network of branded dealers with the addition of Crownair, one of two service providers at San Diego Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF). The Crownair FBO offers a two-story, 16,000-sq-ft terminal that was completed in 2021. It features a 35-foot-high atrium lobby, passenger lounge, concierge, pilot lounge with two snooze rooms, a 15-seat conference room with an adjoining outdoor deck overlooking the ramp, and a business center. A pair of recently constructed 7,000-sq-ft hangars brings the location to 170,000 sq ft of aircraft shelter space.
Vistara Airlines Exec Says Clocked High Revenue In Dec. Quarter Due To High Air Fares, Strong Demand
* VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS CLOCKED HIGH REVENUE IN DEC. QUARTER DUE TO HIGH AIR FARES, STRONG DEMAND. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS 25% - 30% CAPACITY DEPLOYED ON INTERNATIONAL ROUTES. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS WILL INDUCT 17 MORE AIRCRAFT BY 2024, TAKING TOTAL FLEET TO 70 PLANES. *...
Gulfstream Aerospace Deliveries Set To Take Off in 2023
Gulfstream Aerospace fell short of its projected 124 aircraft deliveries last year, handing over 120 jets as three were deferred from the fourth quarter to early this year, parent company General Dynamics said this morning. The company shipped 96 large-cabin jets and 24 midsize G280s, up from 119 units (103 large cabin and 16 G280s) in 2021.
U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbulence
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Some U.S. business jet buyers are looking for new aircraft whose current owners are having trouble making payments ahead of delivery, in a possible sign of early cracks in what has been a soaring market up to now.
