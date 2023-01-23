Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more
MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino: sportsbook replaces Northern Lights Theater
MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee announced on Monday, Jan. 23 it would soon begin construction on its new sportsbook, which will replace the Northern Lights Theater. The new sportsbook will be located in the northwest corner of the casino replacing the theater and the Fire Pit Sports...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores
Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lebnani; Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant
Last summer, Lebnani House opened with a menu complete with an array of Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian, Palestinian and Armenian dishes - And guests keep coming back for more. Brian Kramp is checking out Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant that’s decked out with items from across the world.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy, 11, shot near 65th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver collides with MFD truck; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 9:12 a.m. near N. Lincoln Memorial Drive and N. Harbor Drive. Police say a motorist slid and collided with an unoccupied parked MFD fire truck that had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demoliton remains on hold, owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 found the owner of Northridge Mall in contempt of court for failing to secure the property. The owner, US Black Spruce Enterprise Group, is appealing an order to raze the shuttered property. The city of Milwaukee is trying to move forward with plans to demolish it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11 Milwaukee shootings over 2 days, youngest victim 13
Milwaukee police responded to 11 shootings Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, six people were shot, and one person was killed. On Sunday, shootings killed one person and sent six people to the hospital. The youngest victim killed over the weekend was just 14. The youngest victim hurt is 13.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defense targets Julie Jensen's depression
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial; defense targets Julie Jensen's depression. A woman with a history of depression worried about her family history of alcoholism. That is something Mark Jensen's defense team pointed to on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as why jurors should doubt that Jensen killed his wife – and that it is possible she killed herself.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's
HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Station 28 reopens on N. 30th Street
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23, to commemorate the recommissioning of the Fire station and Engine 28. As a result of the pilot program, a Wauwatosa fire engine replaced Milwaukee fire engine 35 and Engine Company 28 was recommissioned. The change will reduce response times and expand coverage when firefighters and emergency medical personnel are needed in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Washington shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 15th and Washington. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Police say the victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
US Marshals Service seeks best ways to tackle Milwaukee crime
Violent crime has a tight grip around many U.S. cities including Milwaukee. Now, the director of the U.S. Marshals Service is getting engaged in the fight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents
Milwaukee police are in the process of swapping out guns that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem.
