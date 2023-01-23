ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
102.5 The Bone

Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature

Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
KANSAS STATE
UpNorthLive.com

As threats against lawmakers rise, some Democrats reconsider Capitol's firearm laws

LANSING, Mich. — Calls to end gun violence and threats against lawmakers have extended across the country, from arrests in New Mexico to protests on Michigan's Capitol lawn. In New Mexico Tuesday, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate who baselessly claims he lost his bid for state office due to a "rigged" election. Peña paid four men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic lawmakers, police said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
msn.com

Abortion Pills Will Be the Next Battle in the 2024 Election

The next front is rapidly emerging in the struggle between supporters and opponents of legal abortion, and that escalating conflict is increasing the chances that the issue will shape the 2024 election as it did last November’s midterm contest. President Joe Biden triggered the new confrontation with a flurry...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Justices Do Not Seem to Be Getting Along

Supreme Court justices often get cross with lawyers arguing cases before them. But six months after the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the justices are betraying signs of impatience and frustration with one another—sometimes bordering on disrespect. The Court has seen acrimony in its history, such as the mutual hostility among four of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s appointees. More recently, there have been reports of justices’ annoyance with Neil Gorsuch, and Sonia Sotomayor took the unusual step of publicly tamping down speculation of a dustup over his decision not to wear a mask during the Omicron wave a year ago. For decades, though, peace has mostly prevailed.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy