South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
abovethelaw.com
'Shell-Shocked': Sonia Sotomayor Shares How She Felt After Supreme Court Overturned Abortion Rights
I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going. It’s not an option to fall into despair. I have to get up and keep fighting. It may take time but I believe we will get back on the right track. — Justice Sonia Sotomayor,...
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators probing the leak of the draft opinion last May have not been able to identify with certainty any one suspect among the court’s almost 100 employees.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights’ advocates suddenly forced to...
UpNorthLive.com
As threats against lawmakers rise, some Democrats reconsider Capitol's firearm laws
LANSING, Mich. — Calls to end gun violence and threats against lawmakers have extended across the country, from arrests in New Mexico to protests on Michigan's Capitol lawn. In New Mexico Tuesday, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate who baselessly claims he lost his bid for state office due to a "rigged" election. Peña paid four men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic lawmakers, police said.
Kamala Harris bringing politically charged abortion issue to DeSantis’ front door
The vice president is scheduled to give a speech on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Sunday in Tallahassee.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
Trump Wants Reporters Arrested To Find Source Of Leaked SCOTUS Draft Ruling On Roe
“Stop playing games, this leaking cannot be allowed to happen,” Trump railed. “It won’t take long before the name of this slime is revealed!”
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
'We will not back down': Harris spotlights abortion, challenges GOP in Florida speech
Vice President Kamala Harris, who has emerged as the face of the White House fight for abortion rights, said Biden will take steps to protect abortion pill access.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
msn.com
Abortion Pills Will Be the Next Battle in the 2024 Election
The next front is rapidly emerging in the struggle between supporters and opponents of legal abortion, and that escalating conflict is increasing the chances that the issue will shape the 2024 election as it did last November’s midterm contest. President Joe Biden triggered the new confrontation with a flurry...
The Supreme Court Justices Do Not Seem to Be Getting Along
Supreme Court justices often get cross with lawyers arguing cases before them. But six months after the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the justices are betraying signs of impatience and frustration with one another—sometimes bordering on disrespect. The Court has seen acrimony in its history, such as the mutual hostility among four of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s appointees. More recently, there have been reports of justices’ annoyance with Neil Gorsuch, and Sonia Sotomayor took the unusual step of publicly tamping down speculation of a dustup over his decision not to wear a mask during the Omicron wave a year ago. For decades, though, peace has mostly prevailed.
