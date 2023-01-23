Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
953wiki.com
Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
WCPO
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces more relief for EKY flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — More relief money is on the way for people in eastern Kentucky. Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced major funding for projects that will help victims who are recovering from the July floods. "This is going to be the most difficult rebuild in the United...
Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Endorsed by Trump Touts Poll Showing Large Lead
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently produced results from a new poll showing him as the standalone candidate in a crowded field of 12 Republican Kentucky Gubernatorial candidates vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who has an approval rating average that has remained above 50 percent in recent months.
One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race
Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads. Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
Kentucky restaurant makes Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US list
This Kentucky restaurant made Yelp's 2023 "Top 100 Places to Eat" in the US rankings.
'It's a sad reality that we face': Ky. students discuss school safety
The Commissioner's Student Advisory Council, a group of high school students that advises Kentucky's Education Commissioner, presented its ideas on how to improve school safety in Kentucky.
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance
A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
hazard-herald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky
When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
quicksie983.com
COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kentucky While Flu Remains At Elevated Levels
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky and nationwide are rising while flu and RSV decline. During his recent Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear announced that most Kentucky counties are at a moderate to high community level. Currently Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties are rated at low community levels. Influenza in Kentucky is declining but remains at elevated levels. The most recent numbers provided by Lincoln Trail District Health Department for the week ending January 14th shows 9 new cases in Hardin County with just over 250 total cases in the county. Nelson and Meade also reported a lab confirmed cases of flu in the same week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
wkms.org
Ky. egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
jpinews.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
Weekly COVID-19 report shows decline in cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and positivity rate
There was plenty of encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report issued on Monday, as the number of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and Kentucky’s positivity rate all saw significant declines during the last seven days. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 23 report says there were 4,913 new...
