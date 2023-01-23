ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
NBC News

One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race

Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads. Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance

A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings.  Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
hazard-herald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
quicksie983.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kentucky While Flu Remains At Elevated Levels

COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky and nationwide are rising while flu and RSV decline. During his recent Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear announced that most Kentucky counties are at a moderate to high community level. Currently Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties are rated at low community levels. Influenza in Kentucky is declining but remains at elevated levels. The most recent numbers provided by Lincoln Trail District Health Department for the week ending January 14th shows 9 new cases in Hardin County with just over 250 total cases in the county. Nelson and Meade also reported a lab confirmed cases of flu in the same week.
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
jpinews.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
