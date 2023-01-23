Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
newscenter1.tv
From ponchos to rugs, the Alpaca Store has what you need
Nestled in downtown Hill City is the Alpaca Store, a shop that features handmade products from, you guessed it, alpacas. Co-owner Stuart Smith says they’ve been working with an importer for over 25 years, and “it’s the best quality at the best price.”. See what you can...
newscenter1.tv
How busy was the Rapid City Fire Department in 2022?
RAPID CITY, S.D.– 2022 was a busy year for the Rapid City Fire Department, just slightly busier than the previous year. The RCFD says it responded to 21,494 service calls last year, nine more than in 2021. Most of the calls were for medical assistance and potential fires. The number of calls raises the question, can the department handle that volume of calls? RCFD Fire Chief Jason Culberson says, “No, we’ve hit that point. We’ve had some studies done in the past that kind of shows us based upon call volume and as our city grows on how we should be approaching that, and we’re at that point where we’re looking at needing to add more people.”
newscenter1.tv
Give aerial silk classes a try with Sky Dancing Aerial Studio!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Saige Anderson, owner and instructor at Sky Dancing Aerial Studio in downtown Rapid City, opened her studio three-and-a-half years ago. Certified in silks and lyra, she stared with three clients, and has grown to 44. What is Sky Dancing Aerial Studio all about?. As an...
newscenter1.tv
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do any better job, because we are literally doing anything.”
newscenter1.tv
KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event
My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
newscenter1.tv
How you can help Storybook Island be more accessible to everyone
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the attractions at Storybook Island is in need of a few upgrades and they need your help to make it happen. The 100 Acre Wood where Pooh Bear and all his friends live is in need of some TLC. A fungus has set into the trees that were supporting the structure and due to rotting and other hazards, had to be removed. Storybook Island not only wants to repair the popular feature but enhance it for everyone’s use.
newscenter1.tv
How “Ski for Light” helps the visually and physically impaired have a great time on the slopes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monday, January 23, was the first of the four-day-long Black Hills Ski for Light event. Ski for Light is an international organization that provides adaptive ski equipment for people with physical impairments. What kind of equipment do they have?. Ski for light provides three different...
kotatv.com
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Point In Time Count gets underway at Wilson Park
How do you find the people to count for the survey?. One of the biggest things they do while searching for people is go to the weekly feeds put on by members of the community. “We find that if we go to the community meals, that is where we’re going to find people in the most need,” Ritchie said. “So we want to make sure to get down here and get an accurate count, try and catch everybody as they are coming through.”
newscenter1.tv
Did you miss Brant’s Forecast on Newscenter1? You can watch it here!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Winter weather bulletins have been issued for portions of the Black Hills Region. A strong clipper system arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow to the northern Black Hills along with strong northwesterly winds. The Winter Storm Warning for the northern Hills starts tonight at 11 PM.
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
KEVN
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
Laura Klock named Grand Marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally!
STURGIS, S.D. – A talented woman with roots in the motorcycle world has been named the Grand Marshal for the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, most recently completed her Bike Rebuild program with students from Mitchell Technical College which will be auctioned at Mecum Auction Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 28. Funds from the sale of the motorcycle will benefit both Helping With Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.
newscenter1.tv
Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign goal comes up short, community support requested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign took a hard hit during its last days in 2022 due to a snowstorm and frigid temperatures. Traditionally, more donations are dropped into red kettles during the final week of Kettle Season than during any other week of the month-and-a-half-long fundraising campaign. However, due to the storm, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills has been working to fill the fundraising shortfall of $100,000.
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Fire Department responds to more than 21,000 calls in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prepare, prevent, and protect is the mission statement of the Rapid City Fire Department and the release of their 2022 statistics shows how they’re upholding these values. The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 21,494 calls for service last year, a minimal increase when...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
KEVN
Snowy and cold through the end of the month!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds aloft will bring a series of disturbances through the area for the next several days. Snow this morning in Rapid City and the hills will create hazardous driving conditions. A variety of winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect. Another strong upper...
