ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
ComicBook
Super Mario Movie Toys Officially Revealed With New Images
While several toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie accidentally made their way to retail early, Jakks Pacific has finally pulled back the curtain on some of the figures that are supposed to release next month. The line includes Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach, all sporting looks that appear similar to what we've seen from the Illumination Entertainment film thus far. Each one features an accessory: Mario has a plunger, Toad has a frying pan, Peach has a parasol, and Luigi has the same yellow flashlight as his new McDonald's toy.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 85-inch Hisense U7H QLED TV with 1,000 nits and 120Hz drops to its lowest price yet
The enormously large Quantum-Dot television from the budget-friendly Chinese brand can now be ordered for just US$1,499 on Amazon, which arguably turns the Hisense U7H into one of the best current deals in the 85-inch TV segment. 85-inches is one of the biggest screen sizes in the consumer TV segment,...
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
Barely open a year, Disney's $5,000 Star Wars hotel forced to slash prices
The hotel only has 100 rooms but has consistently struggled to sell out.
Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch
Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
Allrecipes.com
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month. What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
IGN
GoldenEye 007 Comes to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass This Week
N64 classic GoldenEye 007 will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass and Xbox Game Pass on January 27. Announced via Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Xbox Wire, the long-anticipated release date finally confirms when players can jump back into the role of James Bond both in single-player and its beloved multiplayer.
Oreo Unveils a New Limited Edition Cookie — Here's Where to Buy "The Most Oreo Oreo"
Move over, Double Stuf, because a new Oreo product is hitting shelves this January 2023. On Jan. 24, Oreo announced via Instagram that the company will be introducing a limited edition Oreo Cookie, dubbed "The Most Oreo Oreo." This new cookie product features a larger dollop of creme with bits...
These drunken McDonald's ads are golden
We've all been there – it's the end of a long night, everything hurts and you have no idea what time it is when suddenly you see those familiar golden arches and suddenly everything feels okay again. In its latest branding, McDonald's New Zealand has made light of late-night drunken customers in these brilliantly funny billboards.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
