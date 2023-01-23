Read full article on original website
Extra Federal Food Benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March
As part of the COVID-19 public health emergency, families enrolled in the FNS program in North Carolina have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020 through emergency allotments. With the end of emergency allotments, the average FNS benefit per person per day will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45.
History for Lunch: Families of the United States Colored Troops
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – History for Lunch: Families of the United States Colored Troops will host History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Some of northeastern North Carolina’s free families of color frequently had several members who served in United States Civil War forces. In Hertford County’s Winton Triangle area, it is not unusual for today’s residents to have as many as 20 ancestral relatives who enlisted in the United States Colored Troops. Documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones will describe these families and their relatives’ role in keeping the US whole, expanding freedoms in America, and creating new opportunities for all people of color whether free or enslaved.
History for Lunch: Sea Level Rise Along the Coast of North Carolina and Inland Communities
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle will host our History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Paul Liu, PhD, North Carolina State University, will provide a virtual lecture on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina.
North Carolina man sentenced for crimes against children
MANTEO, N.C. — A Dare County man has been sentenced to 135 years in prison for child sex crimes. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Roberto Anastasio Hernandez of Manteo last week. A jury convicted him of three counts of statutory rape, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one count of 2nd-degree kidnapping.
Our number one priority is workforce housing
In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
‘My goal is to find out where the struggles are’
Supt. Basnight on the issues facing our schools and his unlikely return to Dare County. The November 2 selection of Steve Basnight as Dare County’s new superintendent of schools marked a homecoming for an educator who had spent nearly three decades in the Dare Schools system before moving on a decade ago to continue his career in Currituck and Hyde counties.
Parking restrictions enforced in Wright Shores Association parking area
The Wright Shores Association in Kill Devil Hills is alerting motorists that unauthorized vehicles in its parking area are now being towed at the owner’s expense. Wright Shores Association has been deeded the small parking area at the end of 5th Street adjacent to the upcoming Target, and the parking area behind the Jolly Roger restaurant. This is a Private Parking area for Wright Shores Homeowners only by annual dues and with parking pass permits. Any unauthorized vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. New signs are being installed to identify the areas.
Cape Chronicle: OBX Seashore updates at OBX National Parks
In this issue of the Cape Chronicle Newsletter, read about upcoming Dare County Library Series on Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867; Bird Identification Workshop; and Modernist Tides: NPS and Mission 66 development on the Outer Banks. Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year.
Two injured following two shootings in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.
Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills
The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police
The two injured people were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition. It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.
Outer Banks Chamber to host 2023 Outer Banks Regional Economic Summit
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 Outer Banks Regional Economic Summit on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills at 8:00 a.m. This year’s event will feature four panelists: Christopher Chung, CEO (Economic Development Partnership of NC); Lynn Minges, President & CEO (NC Restaurant & Lodging Association); Andy Ellen, President & General Counsel (NC Retail Merchants Association); and Gary Salamido, President & CEO (NC Chamber of Commerce).
William Elbert Brown of Kitty Hawk, January 21
William Elbert Brown (Bill), aged 84, passed away Saturday evening January 21, 2023, at 7:06 pm EST after a short battle with cancer. Multiple complications and variables prevented surgery, so a decision was taken to spend his final days and precious moments at his OBX Beach home with his family. He died peacefully, happy, content and immensely proud, surrounded by his Wife of 64 years, his son and daughter.
Douglas Maxwell Drummond of Nags Head, January 23
Douglas Maxwell Drummond, 79, of Nags Head, NC died at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Born in Forsyth County on February 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Frances Mullins Drummond and Representative Daniel Lee Drummond. Doug was an electrical estimator for EH Ives Corporation in...
2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
Paul J. Gorzkowski of Manteo, January 22
Paul J. Gorzkowski passed away in his home in Manteo surrounded by his family on January 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Bright Lynn and Stanley Anthony Gorzkowski; stepfather, Ben Lynn; and brothers, John and Steven Gorzkowski. Paul is survived by his loving wife of...
Michael Wayne Myers, Sr. of Buxton, January 19
Michael Wayne Myers, Sr., 66, of Buxton, NC died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 18, 1956, he was the son of Ruby Hall and the late Bob Myers. Mike was a self-taught IT Specialist and enjoyed learning about military history and...
First Flight wins wrestling tourney, Manteo first among 2A schools
On Saturday Jan. 21, the First Flight Nighthawks wrestling team won the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament, edging out Currituck with Manteo placing third. Rounding out the competition were Pasquotank, Northeastern, Holmes, and Hertford. Said First Flight head coach Russell Kepler, “This time of year, all teams are working with injuries and illnesses. If we can stay healthy, I’m hopeful that this could be a good year for us.” Next up is the dual team match against Currituck on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
