ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Head of people-smuggling ring who fled UK to avoid prison is arrested

The head of a large-scale people smuggling ring who fled the country to avoid prison has been arrested at Manchester airport.Tarik Namik, 45, owned a car wash business in Stockport and led a “prolific and sophisticated crime group” smuggling migrants from Iraq and Iran.Travelling back from Turkey, Namik was detained by officers from Greater Manchester Police on his arrival.His group were first known to authorities from the National Crime Agency in 2017, when an investigation was launched.Four others who assisted Namik were previously jailed in December having pled guilty to conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the country.Namik’s operation involved...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy