The head of a large-scale people smuggling ring who fled the country to avoid prison has been arrested at Manchester airport.Tarik Namik, 45, owned a car wash business in Stockport and led a “prolific and sophisticated crime group” smuggling migrants from Iraq and Iran.Travelling back from Turkey, Namik was detained by officers from Greater Manchester Police on his arrival.His group were first known to authorities from the National Crime Agency in 2017, when an investigation was launched.Four others who assisted Namik were previously jailed in December having pled guilty to conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the country.Namik’s operation involved...

4 DAYS AGO