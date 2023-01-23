Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with the greatest totals west of Piseco and Long Lake.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day today, and may mix with freezing rain or sleet at times early this morning. Additional snow amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Much of northern New York and portions of northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Chittenden, Essex, Grand Isle, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Chittenden; Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain this morning. Additional snow accumulations will be 2 inches or less, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day today, and may mix with freezing rain or sleet at times early this morning. Additional snow amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Much of northern New York and portions of northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with accumulation mainly above 1000 feet elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1. Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHAT.. Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect some isolated freezing drizzle during the predawn hours. Snow showers will return after daybreak today, slowly evolving into lake effect snow bands this afternoon. The highest snowfall amounts will be in far northern Oneida County, near the Tug Hill Plateau.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maine, Interior York County. In New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Orange; Western Windsor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day. Sleet and freezing rain will mix with the snow this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are expected, along with up to a tenth of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Orange, windsor, and eastern Rutland Counties in south central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
