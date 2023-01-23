Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day today, and may mix with freezing rain or sleet at times early this morning. Additional snow amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Much of northern New York and portions of northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO