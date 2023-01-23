Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with accumulation mainly above 1000 feet elevation.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO