Lexington, KY

Robyn Benton's phenomenal fourth-quarter figures

By Grant Grubbs
 2 days ago
Photo by Grant Lee | UK Athletics

When the game is on the line, there’s only one place the ball should be: Robyn Benton’s hands.

The Kentucky graduate student nearly carried the ‘Cats to victory in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Benton dropped 12 points and three assists in the final 10 minutes against Mississippi State. Head coach Kyra Elzy discussed Benton’s clutch performance after the game.

“She’s poised offensively. Robyn’s extremely confident in her game,” Elzy said after the loss. “She’s able to make plays. I have to trust her in that moment when the game is on the line in crunch time.”

Although Benton’s game-winning shot didn’t fall against the Bulldogs, she’s earned Elzy’s trust. During SEC play the 5-foot-9 guard is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth frame, nearly 40% of her 19 point-per-game average. On Sunday, Benton scored nine-straight points down the stretch.

Benton’s scoring snowball comes from an avalanche of offensive abilities. The Auburn transfer can knock down the 3-ball just as easily as she can finish a seemingly impossible and-one.

“Her ability to score at three levels, makes her a triple threat because she can shoot the 3, midrange and get to the basket and finish,” said Elzy. “It shows a lot of poise.”

Elzy’s confidence in Benton isn’t a bluff. With 3:44 left in the third quarter, Benton picked up her third foul. Most coaches would sub the player out in this situation and wait for the fourth quarter. Even Elzy woud follow this rule of thumb with most players. However, Benton isn’t most players.

Elzy opted to keep her leading scorer on the court, and the investment paid dividends. Benton finished the period with five points and built momentum for a monstrous fourth quarter. Elzy walked through the decision during the postgame press conference.

“I trust that she understands that she has three fouls and her ability to adjust to how they’re calling the game. But, in that moment, I thought we needed her on the floor.”

It’s rare to ever find a justification to take Benton off the court. Nonetheless, if the Kentucky guard can begin to play every period like it’s the fourth quarter, Elzy will never have a reason to take her off the hardwood.

