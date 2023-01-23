The Stony Brook University Libraries is now an OCLC Express Digital Delivery library! OCLC Express Digital Delivery is a program that started in January of 2021 and groups together libraries with the fastest turnaround times for interlibrary loan. Qualifying libraries consistently fill requests for digital resources within 18 hours. We are one of 77 (out of 146) R1 libraries that have qualified for the group in 2023. Participation in the OCLC Express Digital Delivery program will allow us to provide faster turnaround times for our own patron requests in addition to enhancing our status as an interlibrary loan (ILL) lender. Congratulations to the University Libraries’ outstanding ILL team led by Matthew Hartman and consisting of Timothy Kohn, Jessica Infanzon, Lori Ciemielewski, Donna Darling, and Renee Wolanski.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO