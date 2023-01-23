ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

stonybrook.edu

Stony Brook University Unveils Data Science Graduate Program

STONY BROOK, NY, January 25, 2023 – Stony Brook University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences has announced a new graduate program in data science (DAS), which will begin in the Fall 2023 term and offer both MS and PhD degree tracks. The program is designed to prepare...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Black History Month Program Begins with Alumni Keynote Stephanie Brumsey ’09

This February, Stony Brook University will honor the experiences of the Pan-African community with its annual Black History Month celebration, featuring a variety of educational and cultural activities reflecting the theme: Sankofa! Celebrating the African Diaspora. The Black History Month program seeks to increase awareness about the historical legacy of...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Lil Buck Brings ‘Memphis Jookin’ Dance Show to Staller Center

Memphis dance legend Charles “Lil Buck” Riley will perform with his company at the Staller Center for the Arts in a performance that is offering discounted tickets to help celebrate Black History Month. “Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Powered by Nike,” will take place Saturday, February 4, on the...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Interlibrary Loan department recognized for exceptionally speedy service

The Stony Brook University Libraries is now an OCLC Express Digital Delivery library! OCLC Express Digital Delivery is a program that started in January of 2021 and groups together libraries with the fastest turnaround times for interlibrary loan. Qualifying libraries consistently fill requests for digital resources within 18 hours. We are one of 77 (out of 146) R1 libraries that have qualified for the group in 2023. Participation in the OCLC Express Digital Delivery program will allow us to provide faster turnaround times for our own patron requests in addition to enhancing our status as an interlibrary loan (ILL) lender. Congratulations to the University Libraries’ outstanding ILL team led by Matthew Hartman and consisting of Timothy Kohn, Jessica Infanzon, Lori Ciemielewski, Donna Darling, and Renee Wolanski.
STONY BROOK, NY

