Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Mark Wahlberg sits down with WAVE News anchor Shannon Cogan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people lined up for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg at the Liquor Barn in Middletown on Saturday. The world first met Marky Mark in 1990. Now, more than 30 years later, Wahlberg is a successful actor, restaurant owner, and now, an investor in Flecha Azul tequila.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is continuing a popular yearly fundraising event ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Down Syndrome of Louisville is hosting its 12th annual Gallop Gala at the Galt House Hotel on April 21 at 6 p.m. The event features live and silent auctions, music and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was surprised Tuesday morning to find out his work contributed to an Oscar nomination. Butch Polston designs reproductions of iconic Elvis jumpsuits at his offices in Charlestown, Indiana. “I’m just a guy that makes costumes from southern Indiana,” Polston said. “So, I...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Wave 3

Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Pizzeria opens first Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LaRosa’s Pizzeria established roots in Louisville as the business celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Springhurst on Monday. The new pizza shop is located at 10639 Fischer Drive and was first announced to open back in 2021. Now, two years later, many lined up outside the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
smileypete.com

Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Versailles

It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.
VERSAILLES, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
LOUISVILLE, KY
macaronikid.com

A - Z Date Night Bucket List

Louisville has so many great places for dinner, live music, and fun. You could easily do an A - Z list of restaurants alone! Here are some more fun ideas for date night around Louisville. Have an idea to add? Email me! See all the fun events around town on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Better Lifestyle Events announces ‘Journey to Wellness’ conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Better Lifestyle Events will be hosting the first annual “Journey to Wellness” two-day conference at the Muhammad Ali Center on March 9-10. The conference launched by business partners Twany Beckham and Haley Bastin has interest-based breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and panel discussions on topics such as mental health, financial health, physical health and well-being. Those who attend have access to a group workout with national fitness expert and coach Dale Robinson and an official VIP tour of the Muhammad Ali Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Video update on the winter storm impacting parts of the Ohio Valley with snow on Wednesday. This is from data collected as of 9am Tuesday 1/24.
LOUISVILLE, KY

