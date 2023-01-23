It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.

