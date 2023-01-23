Read full article on original website
Related
6 signs that you're in a one-sided relationship and how to find balance
If you're always the one to make plans, do chores, and initiate intimacy, then you may be in a one-sided relationship
"I fought with your father because I cared for you!" An adult child learns to grieve her painful past
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I told my mom how her fights with my dad impacted me as a child, this is what she told me.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
A change is coming. What angel number 555 means for your relationships and work life.
The angel number 555 is associated with action, faith and emotions. Seeing this angel number means to trust the changes being made to reach your higher self.
Worker reveals Boss won't let her take vacation time: "There is no way I’m working a 12 hour shift"
In a viral video, a woman shares that her manager refused to give her vacation time because she didn’t want to work a ‘12-hour shift’ despite it being a part of her contract.
KELOLAND TV
Advice on “Getting back to us” in relationships
If you have a significant other, you know that life can sometimes get in the way of the closeness you feel with that other person. Relationships can feel strain from a multitude of life changes. From welcoming a new baby, to losing a job, and even when one of you strays from the relationship with another person, it can sometimes feel like you’ve lost your way. Kimberly Rowbotham is a mental health counselor and owner of Kimberly Rowbotham Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a guide for all those love birds out there, who may be going through a change, so we can all “get back to us.”
This Low-Effort Activity Could Bring The Love Back To Your Relationship
You don't need to be with your partner to effectively use this relationship hack.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
boldsky.com
What Is Codependency In A Romantic Relationship? How To Tackle The Extreme Desire To Care For Your Partner
Why do we depend on others? - A very basic question that we rarely bother ourselves with. Well, Humans are social beings and at some point in our lives, we all have depended or relied on others to exist or survive, especially because we live in communities. Be it asking...
boldsky.com
How To Set Boundaries With Visitors When You Have A Baby
When you have a new born, its pretty natural for your family - even your extended family to be excited. And of course, as soon as you get home with the baby from the hospital, they are bound to flow in like a herd of sheep. While it's all fun...
Fewer Ultimatums, More Boundaries: What Tough Love Looks Like in a Marriage
“Give ’em some tough love.” It’s an often-repeated saying in regards to relationships, both with kids and adults. Let’s say your kid is acting out. It’s common, as a parent, to use a bit of tough love to teach your child a lesson. Warning them, for example, that you’ll take away that night’s screen time if they continue throwing peas at the dinner table. But similar strategies of course shouldn’t be used when dealing with other adults — including your spouse.
Upworthy
Older adults share the things they believe every younger person should know. It’s brilliant advice
Regrets may eat you up like mosquitoes at twilight by the lake. They are emotional debts that cannot be repaid, just written off. They are devils that can only be outrun or defeated. Simply said, you want to go through life with as few regrets as possible. Likewise, as you become older, it's natural to reflect on the advice you should have taken to make your life simpler. As a result, when Reddit member u/SoleJam 18 asked: "30+-year-olds, what is some good life advice to give to 18-year-olds and above?" people had a lot of insightful thoughts to share. Here are some of them:
Confidence can be learnt at all stages of life, at any place and at any time.
Confidence is the key to unlocking your potential and achieving anything you want. Confidence is a way of thinking about yourself that impacts how you see the world and interact with others. If you feel good about yourself and believe in your abilities, then you are more likely to tackle new challenges and thrive under pressure.
CNBC
Unlimited willpower can make you a more supportive partner, says motivational psychology professor
Willpower is often associated with depriving yourself of a perceived vice. The more willpower you have the more easily you'll be able to complete, say, meatless Monday or dry January. Having more willpower doesn't only affect how much you're able to abstain from an activity, though. It also affects how...
8 Reasons You Should Give Your Employees More Control
Employees don't want to constantly be told what to do. Here are a few reasons why you should give them more freedom.
The Tight Rope Walk of Balancing Work and Home Life
*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Life is hard enough on its own. Then take a normal adult life, mix in some kids, add a sprinkle of work stress and top it all off with trying to find some time for yourself just for some added flavor and it just gets so much harder!
I thought 3 years old was too young to learn about money, but experts convinced me to give my son an allowance
We use a variety of tools and lessons from experts to make sure my 3-year-old understands the money he's getting at a young age.
Warren Buffett Says This Sets Really Successful People Apart
Should you listen to this Warren Buffett advice?
Opinion: How to Create a Successful Morning Routine
Starting your day off on the right foot can make all the difference in how productive and successful your day will be. Creating a successful morning routine can set you up for success and make the most of your day.
Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset
How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.
