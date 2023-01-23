If you have a significant other, you know that life can sometimes get in the way of the closeness you feel with that other person. Relationships can feel strain from a multitude of life changes. From welcoming a new baby, to losing a job, and even when one of you strays from the relationship with another person, it can sometimes feel like you’ve lost your way. Kimberly Rowbotham is a mental health counselor and owner of Kimberly Rowbotham Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a guide for all those love birds out there, who may be going through a change, so we can all “get back to us.”

1 DAY AGO