KELOLAND TV

Advice on “Getting back to us” in relationships

If you have a significant other, you know that life can sometimes get in the way of the closeness you feel with that other person. Relationships can feel strain from a multitude of life changes. From welcoming a new baby, to losing a job, and even when one of you strays from the relationship with another person, it can sometimes feel like you’ve lost your way. Kimberly Rowbotham is a mental health counselor and owner of Kimberly Rowbotham Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a guide for all those love birds out there, who may be going through a change, so we can all “get back to us.”
outsidetheboxmom.com

Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents

Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
boldsky.com

How To Set Boundaries With Visitors When You Have A Baby

When you have a new born, its pretty natural for your family - even your extended family to be excited. And of course, as soon as you get home with the baby from the hospital, they are bound to flow in like a herd of sheep. While it's all fun...
Fatherly

Fewer Ultimatums, More Boundaries: What Tough Love Looks Like in a Marriage

“Give ’em some tough love.” It’s an often-repeated saying in regards to relationships, both with kids and adults. Let’s say your kid is acting out. It’s common, as a parent, to use a bit of tough love to teach your child a lesson. Warning them, for example, that you’ll take away that night’s screen time if they continue throwing peas at the dinner table. But similar strategies of course shouldn’t be used when dealing with other adults — including your spouse.
Upworthy

Older adults share the things they believe every younger person should know. It’s brilliant advice

Regrets may eat you up like mosquitoes at twilight by the lake. They are emotional debts that cannot be repaid, just written off. They are devils that can only be outrun or defeated. Simply said, you want to go through life with as few regrets as possible. Likewise, as you become older, it's natural to reflect on the advice you should have taken to make your life simpler. As a result, when Reddit member u/SoleJam 18 asked: "30+-year-olds, what is some good life advice to give to 18-year-olds and above?" people had a lot of insightful thoughts to share. Here are some of them:
The Fatherhood Experiments

The Tight Rope Walk of Balancing Work and Home Life

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Life is hard enough on its own. Then take a normal adult life, mix in some kids, add a sprinkle of work stress and top it all off with trying to find some time for yourself just for some added flavor and it just gets so much harder!
EF Bomb Coach

Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset

How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.

