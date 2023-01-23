ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Iamaleava, top prospects live up to billing in Polynesian Bowl

By Charles Power
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9O1y_0kOCTBs900

Dozens of blue-chip prospects from the 2023 cycle played in the sixth annual Polynesian Bowl over the weekend in Honolulu. The game, which was aired on NFL Network on Friday night, is the last time we will see the participants on the field as high school players.

The players were split into two teams – Team Maukua and Team Makai – with Mauka taking the 22-17 victory. Several five-stars and additional top prospects turned in strong showings over the course of the game, led by Tennessee quarterback signee and On3’s No. 1 prospect, Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava shows talent that makes him On3’s No. 1 prospect

The Polynesian Bowl marked the lone post-season all-star game for Nico Iamaleava. The recently-minted No. 1 prospect in the Final On300 walked away with the victory and offensive MVP honors. Iamaleava completed 13 of 20 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 65 yards on just five attempts.

Iamaleava was picked by Utah On300 cornerback signee CJ Blocker on a far-hash throw into a stiff headwind on the first drive. He quickly settled in on the next drive, hitting five-star USC wide receiver signee Zachariah Branch (No. 5 overall) on a slant for an electric 39-yard touchdown. Another passing highlight came in the second quarter, with Iamaleava delivering a beautiful deep ball to five-star tight end Duce Robinson.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound signal caller sat for much of the second half, but came back into the game in the fourth quarter and led what was ultimately the game-winning drive.

Overall, Iamaleava showed the immense physical tools that led to him finishing as On3’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle. He may be the m

13-20 186 1 TD, 1 INT

5 rushes 65 yards

5-star pass catchers live up to the hype

Blue-chip OL turn in standout performances

Francis Mauigoa neutralized Matayo Uiagaleli

Caleb Lomu big block on Reescano TD, pancake at the second level

Spencer Fano held down the RT spot for team Mauka

Top 100 skill players make a statement

Francis Mauigoa neutralized Matayo Uiagaleli

Caleb Lomu big block on Reescano TD, pancake at the second level

Spencer Fano held down the RT spot for team Mauka

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball announce two additions to c/o 2023

HONOLULU—University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the signing of a pair of sophomore transfers—Jacyn Bamis and Mandi Morioka. Bamis is a 6-1 middle blocker who played at Clemson, while Morioka is a libero/defensive specialist transferring after a season at Penn State. At Clemson, Bamis started 15 matches while making 17 appearances. She finished […]
HONOLULU, HI
chatsports.com

Warriors take top ranking on the road

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
KHON2

Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps past Queens without setter Jakob Thelle

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 for the 2023 season on Wednesday with a sweep over Queens in Charlotte, N.C. The Rainbow Warriors played without All-American setter Jakob Thelle, who remained in the islands rehabbing what was described as a non-serious injury. UH started sophomore Austin Buchanan, who dished 25 assists […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hawaii Magazine

These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving through the state, another huge swell picking up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will bring a period of showers as it advances through the state Wednesday through Thursday followed by much cooler temperatures and locally breezy northerly trade winds. The front will stall over the eastern half of the state on Thursday, which will keep showery weather over Maui and the Big Island through rest of the week. A deeper trough approaching the state will bring the potential for heavy rainfall this weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
HONOLULU, HI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy