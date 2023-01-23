The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO