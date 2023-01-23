Read full article on original website
Brooks & Dunn announce ‘REBOOT 2023 TOUR’ with a date set for Dickies Arena
Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road again for their 2023 tour with a tour date set for Fort Worth.
Brantley Gilbert Joining Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour — See Dates
Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour. "How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.
Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Singing Karaoke With the Country Star
Miranda Lambert's husband isn't a singer. But he joined her for some karaoke, which allowed fans to witness his voice for themselves.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.
NASCAR Announces The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Weekend Concerts
When NASCAR comes to town, they bring a lot of entertainment, and it isn’t just the drivers. The Chicago Street... The post NASCAR Announces The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Weekend Concerts appeared first on Outsider.
