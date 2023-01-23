ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Telegram

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses

Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
MICHIGAN STATE
American Songwriter

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas

Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.
LAS VEGAS, NV
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy