Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Kansas Senate unanimously confirms first Hispanic judge to the state Court of Appeals
Members of the state Senate complained Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had failed to share information during the confirmation process.
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Step Into a Time Machine and See a 157-Year-Old Missouri Mansion
Would you like to step into a time machine and see what life was like in Missouri back in the year 1876? You can in a virtual kind of way as there are pictures and video showing the inside of an abandoned Missouri mansion that was built that year. What...
Kansas congressman cross-examined in court by man accused of threatening to murder him
“I will kill you but the insurance will say it is an act of God,” defendant Chase Neill allegedly told Rep. Jake LaTurner in a voicemail.
Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill Kan. congressman
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury convicted a Kansas man on Thursday after he admitted in court that he threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill was found guilty after acting as his own attorney and questioning the congressman on the witness stand. Neill also testified during the trial, and he told jurors he was a messenger from God and that he threatened LaTurner for ignoring his concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.
QuikTrip development in Newton approved
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
Interior courthouse project scope to be looked at by Hirst, Bogner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners is letting two of its members take a closer look at the courthouse interior projects on the lower floors in an effort to control costs for a project that was originally budgeted at $1.2 million. The lone bidder on the project, Ward Davis Builders, bid $2.126 million. There is a clear majority in favor of the work on the DA's area.
School Yard Eggs at Yoder Charter School
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School announced last week their newest Ag project, School Yard Eggs. The school's flock of 1 year-old hens have started laying eggs and are getting accustomed to their new coop and surroundings. K-3 students at Yoder Charter School are taking care of the chickens...
Will private high school sports have classification modifier? Kansas lawmakers to decide.
Kansas legislators are weighing a proposed three-word change to state law that would be a seismic shift for high school sports. Student athletes at all but the biggest public schools would be the beneficiaries of the move, which would allow the Kansas State High School Activities Association to implement an enrollment modifier for private schools.
🎥 Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry...
Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage
TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
Commission approves Turon fire station land purchase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the land purchase for a new fire station site in Turon. One of the main issues, along with the current building not being weather tight, is that new apparatus are too large for the building. More than one commissioner noted that while talking about the land purchase.
Oklahoma Supreme Court upholds decision to strike OKC city council candidate from ballot
The Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld a decision to strike an Oklahoma City council candidate from the ballot Monday. Chris Cowden, who filed to run for city council in northwest Oklahoma City's Ward 2, was recently deemed by the Oklahoma County Election Board to not meet the voter registration requirements set by the Oklahoma City charter. The board voted in December to strike Cowden from the ballot because he had not been registered to vote within Ward 2...
Inman USD 448 to interview superintendent candidates
INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is bringing in two candidates for interviews this week for its superintendent vacancy. The district is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will...
Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Supporters of former University of Kansas professor Franklin Tao gathered in the cold wind and rain Wednesday outside the Robert J. Dole Federal Courthouse. The group assembled to show support for Tao, who was the first person arrested under former President Donald Trump’s discontinued “China Initiative” in 2019, and to voice […] The post Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
