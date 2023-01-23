ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Joseph Phillips has Gators 'high' after Saturday visit, offer

By Donavon Keiser
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdfPq_0kOCSd8u00
Florida players raise their helmets in the air in celebration following a win over South Carolina on Nov. 5, 2022. (James Gilbert / Getty Images)

After visiting Gainesville and landing an offer, Alabama linebacker Joseph Phillips has boosted the Florida Gators up his list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin transfers to Florida

Billy Napier continues to repair Florida’s offensive line with the addition of Kentucky transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin. The Florida Gators’ social media team announced the 6-8, 340-pound offensive lineman’s commitment on Wednesday morning. “Be like Kiyaunta. Welcome to the Swamp,” they wrote on Twitter. Goodwin was originally...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home

The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators, Gamecocks Bring Familiar Faces Back to O'Dome

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Brent Wright recalls the exact moment he wanted to make a difference. His hometown of Miami. At a McDonald's. Wright, one of the most important basketball signees in University of Florida history, watched as a young boy struggled to order his food because he couldn't read the menu.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?

The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston stuns GHS, sweeps series

Last month, the Williston boys basketball team held Gainesville High to a season-low in points in a 54-46 win at home. On Tuesday night at the Purple Palace, the visiting Red Devils clamped down even more. Junior Quincy Parker (10 points) hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BBQ and Bacon Fest to be held in Newberry

The BBQ and Bacon Fest will be held this weekend at the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 23100 W Newberry Rd. The event will feature family festivities, barbeque, beer and wine, pony...
NEWBERRY, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Celebrate Spring with Festival Season

Spring is around the corner, which means it is almost peak festival season in Greater Gainesville. From seafood to strawberries, live music to airshows and everything in between, there is a festival for every local and visitor this spring. While flowers bloom, kick off the month of March with plenty...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy